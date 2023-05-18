News

GTA 6 Could Launch In 2024 Take-Two Earnings Call Implies

Still A Year Out If True
Philip Watson | May 18, 2023
gta 6 could launch in 2024 take two earnings call implies 23051805

Take-Two Interactive revealed its earnings report for the 2023 fiscal year, and a passage in future projections points toward a potential GTA 6 release window.

Take-Two’s earning report may have revealed a bit more than they have officially announced for the future. After speaking on the difficulties of game development lengthening development windows, CEO Strauss Zelnick may have inadvertently spilled the beans regarding GTA 6‘s release window.

Although it could be an exciting development regarding the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, fans haven’t heard anything concrete regarding GTA 6 outside the official announcement that the game is under active development, and when Rockstar Games confirmed the September 2022 gameplay leaks were real in a statement made on Twitter. The statement can be seen below.

Gta 6 Could Launch In 2024 Take Two Earnings Call Implies 23051805 1

The new speculation comes from CEO Zelnick in this particular passage “In Fiscal 2025, we expect to enter this new era by launching several groundbreaking titles that we believe will set new standards in our industry and enable us to achieve over $8 billion in Net Bookings and over $1 billion in Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow. We expect to sustain this momentum by delivering even higher levels of operating results in Fiscal 2026 and beyond.” The “$8 billion” expectation in Net Bookings for the fiscal year 2025 points to a huge release in the year-2024 window.

Gta 6 Could Launch In 2024 Take Two Earnings Call Implies 23051805 2

The Grand Theft Auto franchise has continued to rake in revenue, with reports of increased audience engagement “grew to 14% of its audience penetration and 25% of its revenue penetration, up from 11% and 20% respectively, versus last summer’s content update for the comparable period,” after the GTA Online Holiday update. GTA 6 is a safe assumption to be that ‘big release.’

While it seems GTA 6 is still a way off, fans should take this news with a grain of salt, as nothing concrete has been announced from Take-Two or Rockstar thus far regarding the release date for GTA 6. Fans can look at the whole Take-Two earnings report on their website in the meantime.

File Under: 
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

Inkbound

Inkbound (PC) Review

Inkbound fuses unique concepts together to create a good story and a better video game,…

Humble Games logo

Humble Games Showcase Packed With New Announcements

The 8 games on display during the Humble Games Showcase

The Outlast Trials: A Sequel Fans Shouldn't Miss

The Outlast Trials: A Sequel Fans Shouldn’t Miss

With the release of The Outlast Trials, I was eager to get strapped in and…

BeFunky design (10)

Starship Troopers: Extraction First Impressions – Insect Armageddon

The shooting is somewhat unsatisfying in Starship Troopers: Extraction but the core gameplay really works.

ss d8a4e62c79984b9ad02390feaf5849b6931b33e7.1920x1080

Tin Hearts (PC) Review

Tin Hearts successfully gives players a 3D Lemmings experience they can enjoy, while the story…