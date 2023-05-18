GTA 6 Could Launch In 2024 Take-Two Earnings Call Implies

Take-Two Interactive revealed its earnings report for the 2023 fiscal year, and a passage in future projections points toward a potential GTA 6 release window.

Take-Two’s earning report may have revealed a bit more than they have officially announced for the future. After speaking on the difficulties of game development lengthening development windows, CEO Strauss Zelnick may have inadvertently spilled the beans regarding GTA 6‘s release window.

Although it could be an exciting development regarding the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, fans haven’t heard anything concrete regarding GTA 6 outside the official announcement that the game is under active development, and when Rockstar Games confirmed the September 2022 gameplay leaks were real in a statement made on Twitter. The statement can be seen below.

The new speculation comes from CEO Zelnick in this particular passage “In Fiscal 2025, we expect to enter this new era by launching several groundbreaking titles that we believe will set new standards in our industry and enable us to achieve over $8 billion in Net Bookings and over $1 billion in Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow. We expect to sustain this momentum by delivering even higher levels of operating results in Fiscal 2026 and beyond.” The “$8 billion” expectation in Net Bookings for the fiscal year 2025 points to a huge release in the year-2024 window.

The Grand Theft Auto franchise has continued to rake in revenue, with reports of increased audience engagement “grew to 14% of its audience penetration and 25% of its revenue penetration, up from 11% and 20% respectively, versus last summer’s content update for the comparable period,” after the GTA Online Holiday update. GTA 6 is a safe assumption to be that ‘big release.’

While it seems GTA 6 is still a way off, fans should take this news with a grain of salt, as nothing concrete has been announced from Take-Two or Rockstar thus far regarding the release date for GTA 6. Fans can look at the whole Take-Two earnings report on their website in the meantime.