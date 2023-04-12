Max Launch: HBO Max-Discovery+ Combo to Shake Streaming World

Following the merger of the HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming services, the new app—called Max—will feature several exciting new shows, as well as the libraries of both combined.

A new streaming service has been created with the plan of giving Netflix and Disney+ a run for their money. Max, which is a combination of HBO Max and Discovery+, has a ton of promise, an average of more than 40 new titles and TV show seasons planned for every month. With franchises such as Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, and more under their umbrella, this new service could be a powerhouse. The service will launch on May 23rd, 2023.

The price structure for the new app Max comes with the following options for consumers to choose from:

($9.99/month or $99.99/year): Two concurrent streams, 1080p HD resolution, no offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality Max Ad Free ($15.99/month or $149.99/year): Two concurrent streams, 1080p HD, up to 30 offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality

($15.99/month or $149.99/year): Two concurrent streams, 1080p HD, up to 30 offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality Max Ultimate Ad Free ($19.99/month or $199.99/year): Four concurrent streams, up to 4K Ultra HD resolution, 100 offline downloads, Dolby Atmos sound quality

While all of this commotion is quite exciting all on its own, what would a new streaming app be without tons of new content? Along with this announcement of a combined library, several new series have been announced, such as FIXER UPPER: THE HOTEL, starring prolific renovators Chip & Joanna Gaines—known most notably for the Magnolia Network. The new service plans to pair the Discovery+ and HBO Max consumer base’s needs and wants into a conglomerate that welcomes all TV viewers.

Additionally, the following new shows are in the works and are planned to come exclusively to the Max streaming service:

An adaptation of the Harry Potter books made into a scripted television series

New comedy series derived from The Big Bang Theory

A drama series based on the films in The Conjuring Universe

THE SYMPATHIZER – based on the novel by Viet Thanh Nguyen

THE REGIME – formerly known as The Palace—starring Kate Winslet

PETER & THE WOLF – rendition of the beloved classic tale by Cartoon Network

SMARTLESS: ON THE ROAD – Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes tour their hit podcast

BARBIE DREAMHOUSE CHALLENGE – HGTV show inspired by the upcoming film, Barbie

GREMLINS: SECRETS OF THE MOGWAI – animated prequel series

TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY – new, original drama starring Jodie Foster

THE PENGUIN – eight-episode DC Studios drama series starring Colin Farrell

A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS: THE HEDGE KNIGHT – Game of Thrones prequel series

The upcoming DC Studios series, titled THE PENGUIN, is an eight-episode drama series that continues The Batman saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with the Warner Bros. Pictures film. This series will focus on Colin Farrell’s portrayal of the classic comic book character.

In equally as exciting news, The Conjuring TV show will be executive produced by Peter Safran, who has worked on several of James Wan’s films. Wan himself is also in talks to executive produce a show that will “continue the story established in the feature films.” Wan’s Atomic Monster Productions and Safran’s The Safran Company will take part in the show.

While that is a ton of content to take in all at once, more and more seems to be coming down the pipe, so stay tuned for more of what the new streaming service Max will bring to the table.