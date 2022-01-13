Hitman Trilogy Bundle Launching on January 20th

IO Interactive has announced it’s releasing a special Hitman Trilogy bundle for PC, PlayStation and Xbox via Game Pass on January 20th.

The bundle will be available digital-only and will come with 2016’s Hitman, Hitman 2, and Hitman 3 in one single package. The upcoming release of the trilogy bundle will also be available on Game Pass for both PC and console when it releases next week. The bundle is also coming to Steam which will be the first time that Hitman 3 will be available on Valve’s PC store as the 2021 game was a year-long exclusive on the Epic Games Store.

Source: IO Interactive

“If you’re completely new to the world of assassination, we are making it easier than ever to get started and play the full campaign in one single package,” IO Interactive community manager, Clemens Koch said in a Hitman 3 Year 2 Reveal presentation.

“The Hitman Trilogy includes Hitman 1, Hitman 2 and Hitman 3, giving you everything you need to jump straight into the world of assassination. And when Year 2 launches on January 20, the Hitman Trilogy will be available through the Xbox Game Pass catalogue for both console and PC.”

In addition to the new, IO Interactive has announced that PC players will be able to play the trilogy in VR. Like the VR version on PlayStation, PC users who own the first two games will be able to import Hitman 1 and 2 levels to Hitman 3. IO Interactive says the older levels will benefit from the most recent Hitman release’s improvements to rendering, animation and AI. IO Interactive is looking to add also working on technical improvements to the game and add ray tracing to the PC version.

The bundle’s release will kick off Hitman 3‘s Year 2 plans which include two brand new modes. The first mode is Elusive Target Arcade will be available on January 20th and is a new take on the current Elusive Target system which tasks players taking down consecutive targets. The second mode is Freelancer which will introduce roguelike elements in the Hitman 3 mode and is coming out this spring. In addition a new map, Codename: Rocky is coming later this year.

The Hitman Trilogy bundle is set to hit digital stores on PC (Epic Game Store and Steam), PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S via Game Pass on January 20th.