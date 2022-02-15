A Horizon Forbidden West Lego set is releasing this May

While Horizon Forbidden West is releasing later this week, but it doesn’t stop there as LEGO announced it’s collaborating with PlayStation and developer, Guerilla to release a LEGO set based on the Horizon‘s Tallneck machine this May.

The LEGO set was initially spotted by LEGO fansite, Brickfinder. The set comes with a total of 1,222 pieces to build the game’s giraffe-like machine in LEGO form, the figure measures 13.5 inches high and 9 inches wide. The tall machine isn’t alone as the set also comes with an Aloy Minifigure and a watcher machine that has an option to change its eye colour to either blue, yellow or red.

Source: LEGO/Guerilla Games

The LEGO set was initially leaked back in December when the product was briefly listed on a retailer’s website alongside a LEGO Sonic The Hedgehog set, which was released this past January.

The upcoming LEGO set is one of many recently released video game licensed LEGO sets which include Minecraft, Overwatch, and Super Mario. LEGO has stated the set of Nintendo’s favourite plumber is one of its most popular modern themes. A couple of releases in its Super Mario line include the Mario course builder system, LEGO Luigi, a Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block set and many other sets.

Until the release of the Horizon LEGO set, fans can play Horizon Foribbiden West. You can check our full PS5 review to learn how the game plays in its final release. Reviewer, David Walters says that Horizon Forbidden West doesn’t just surpass its 2017 predecessor but that “Guerilla Games has made one of, if not, the best sequels that I have ever played.”

The Horizon Forbidden West LEGO set will cost enthusiasts $79.99 USD / $99.99 CAD when it goes on sale this May. As for the game, Horizon Forbidden West is set to launch later this week on February 18th.