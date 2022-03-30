Game of Thrones Spinoff, House of the Dragon Set to Premiere on August 21st

HBO has announced that its upcoming Game of Thrones prequel spinoff series, House of the Dragon, is set to premiere on August 21st.

The promotion of the upcoming Game of Thrones universe show features a hatching dragon egg. House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood. Similar to the source material, the upcoming HBO series is set 200 years before the original Game of Thrones and focuses on one of its main characters, Daemon Targaryen of House Targaryen. This all happens before the house’s fall from grace in a brutal civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons, before its house’s power was seized by House Baratheon.

HBO originally announced that House of the Dragon was in the works in October 2019. Last year they confirmed a 2022 release and a first look at the series in a teaser trailer released back in October. House of the Dragon wrapped shooting in February according to Martin’s personal blog and will release the first episode of its initial 10-episode this August. The release of the HBO show is less than two weeks before the September 2nd release of Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: Rings of Powers series which is probably no coincidence on HBO’s part.

House of Dragon is co-created and executive produced by George R.R. Martin, alongside co-showrunner and writers Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik; Sara Hess is also attached to the series as a writer and producer. The series will star Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

House of the Dragon is set to premiere both on HBO and HBO Max on August 21st.