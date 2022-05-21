How to watch INDIE Live Expo 2022

INDIE Live Expo 2022 officially starts today, which is a digital showcase that has highlighted more than 800 titles and accumulated over 42.5 million views across four shows since its first 2020 presentation. This year is a two-day event currently taking place today on May 21st and tomorrow on May 22nd.

The first presentation of this year’s biannual event is set to feature multiple announcements for upcoming titles, surprises, and updates on previously-revealed games. Some games set to be featured alongside new info include multiplayer open-world survival crafting game, Palworld, and Kadokawa Games published title based on the anime, OVERLORD, which is OVERLORD: ESCAPE FROM NAZARICK. The event will be streamed in English, Japanese, and Chinese on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and Bilibili, presented by a sleuth of hosts and various special guests in each of the languages.

The first day happening today is streaming titles currently available or in early access chosen by international media partners and the INDIE Live Expo Board as a part of the event’s Game Pickup segment. Following that segment, the Let’s Play Awards will highlight the best interactions between content creators and indie games alongside Let’s Play segments from indie game YouTubers and streamers. The final segment of the day is My Indie Game Choice which will feature classic indie games chosen by journalists and influencers.

Source: INDIE Live Expo

Moving onto the second day, this is where the game announcements make their appearance which is set to highlight upcoming games, which includes INDIE Live Premiere segments containing debuts of unrevealed games, plus new info on previously-revealed titles. In addition, the Sunday presentation will also feature more Game Pickups, live musical performances from the soundtrack featured in Indie games, and a new segment highlighting games and developers from Indonesia.

Source: INDIE Live Expo

“Bringing INDIE Live Expo to life requires an incredible amount of cooperative work with partners all over the world. Thanks to the efforts of all our collaborators, INDIE Live Expo 2022 will be the biggest yet, and we can’t wait to show the world just what we and our partners have planned,” Ryu’s Office founder, Ryuta Konuma said in a press release.

The event is supported thanks to PlayStation, PLAYISM, Freedom Games, Shueisha Games, Japanese Vtuber platform #fingger, and digital content store DLsite. While the event ends this weekend, the celebration continues onto the week thanks to a couple of sales happening on digital game storefronts which will feature titles that have appeared in this year’s INDIE Live Expo, some that appeared on previous shows, and many more. The first sale featuring discounted games on Xbox is currently live and is set to end on May 24th at 10 p.m. ET, Steam meanwhile is hosting one with discounts going live today and will conclude on the following Sunday on May 29th at 1 a.m. ET.

INDIE Live Expo 2022 streams each day in the two-day showcase starting at 5:30 a.m. ET in English, Japanese, and Chinese on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and Bilibil.