How to Watch PLAYISM Game Show 2022

Japan’s oldest indie publisher, PLAYISM has announced it’s hosting the next edition of its direct style live game showcase, PLAYISM Game Show this weekend.

PLAYISM says the showcase will be a two-hour live event that will be presented in English, Japanese and Chinese on YouTube plus other platforms including Niconico and Bilibili. The live show will feature both new information for previously announced titles and world premieres. Special guests, tawaco and Kirin will also be on the show trying out some games live during the game showcase.

Source: PLAYISM

PLAYISM describes itself as “a gateway between the West and East” for the best indie game with the international release of titles like Record of Lodoss War -Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth, Mighty Goose, Idol Manager, Bright Memory: Infinite and DEEEER Simulator. Over more than a decade, the publisher has also supported titles like Cave Story creator’s Kero Blaster, Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight, and Touhou Luna Nights.

The Japanese Indie publisher has also worked with developers and publishers around the world to help localize their titles and release them in Asian territories. A couple of titles that the company has localized include PS5 launch title, Godfall, Independent Game Festival Grand Prize winner, Umurangi Generation, and BAFTA Award winner, Night In The Woods. Other titles include Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!, Subnautica, VA-11 Hall-A, Necrobarista, and more.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support and patience our partners, sponsors and community have shown us in our decade-plus of operation,” PLAYISM executive producer, Shunji Mizutani said in a press release.

“We are eager to celebrate our partnerships with some of the most prominent names in indie games for our third live showcase and finally show the world the incredible work our team and partners have prepared.”

How to watch the PLAYISM Game Show 2022:

PLAYISM Game Show 2022 is set to stream live for an expected two hours on Sunday, January 23rd at 2:00 a.m. EDT / 8:00 a.m. CEST / 4:00 p.m. JST in English, Japanese and Chinese on YouTube, Niconico and Bilibili.