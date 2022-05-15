Netflix’s Vampire in the Garden Anime Debuts May 16

The latest trailer on Netflix this week unveiled more story details on their latest original anime, Vampire in the Garden.

Netflix has been investing a lot more into anime originals and getting more anime content on their platform in the last couple of years. The latest is an original anime by Wit Studio (Bubble, Attack on Titan) called Vampire in the Garden. The new English-dubbed trailer that dropped this week revealed more on the story and showed new visuals for the upcoming series.

Of course, Wit Studio has been a solid animation studio bringing the best shows from Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga to more recent global hits, Ranking of Kings (won multiple Crunchyroll Anime Awards)and Spy x Family. Partnering with Netflix was a no-brainer as the streaming platform has been teaming up with studios which have already brought popular anime such as Blue Period, Komi Can’t Communicate and so much more.

This was not the studio and Netflix’s first rodeo, as the latest anime film, Bubble, premiered a couple of weeks ago with mixed reviews on the storyline, but the eye-candy visuals were first-class. Vampire in the Garden’s synopsis read:

“One cold winter, humanity lost its battle with the vampires, and with it, most of where they called home. A small population of survivors created a wall of light in a small town to protect them and give them a place to live in peace. The protagonist, Momo, lives a repressed life but still wishes to coexist with the enemy, the vampires. Fine, the vampire queen, once loved humans and disappeared from the battlefield. As war rages through the humans’ town, the two have a fateful encounter.

Once upon a time, humans and vampires lived in harmony in a place called Paradise. This is the story of a young girl and a vampire on a journey to find Paradise.”

The newest trailer revealed what looked to be a part of the opening of the show as the main character, Momo, was shown fleeing the human settlement as a vampire army bombarded the humans’ fortress with their massive swarms and picking off the human soldiers one by one from their defensive posts.

The vampires appeared to be greatly damaged by green lights that may be explained further later in the show. So, it was not like Twilight vampires that dazzled in the sunlight—these vampires could burn. The whole scene was like the ending of Resident Evil: Extraction where the zombies were trying to get through the giant walls and fortifications of the remaining humans.

In terms of some great crew members behind the production included the chief animation director, Tetsuya Nishio (Boruto -Naruto the Movie-, The Sky Crawlers); art director, Shunichiro Yoshihara (Attack on Titan, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure); and music composer, Yoshihiro Ike (Tiger & Bunny). From this resume of crew members, viewers can expect some high-quality animation and music as many of their past projects are well-known.

The question on my mind was how the vampires turned into vampires in the first place as they were quick scenes of vampires injecting something in themselves. Also, there was a scene with Momo in a garden, which revealed nothing even though the title is Vampire in the Garden.

While there would not be any titans or stands in this show, it appeared to have some great big action set pieces, based on the vampire and human war scenes shown. However, I believe the show will have some serious heartwarming moments between Momo and Fine who are two individuals trying to quash the beef between the races.

Vampire in the Garden is set to premiere worldwide on Netflix, Monday, May 16, 2022.