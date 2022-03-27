What’s Coming To Netflix In A Big April 2022

As March comes to a close, Netflix provides subscribers with brand-new films and content on the backend that become available at the start of April.
As the outside world becomes more palatable for people to wander out of their homes without the need to brave the intense cold, Netflix provides a wealth of new content for consumers to dig into. Of course, with all the exciting new additions, Netflix removes content from its lineup to provide a seamless service for its subscribers.
In another edition of new releases for the upcoming month, CGMagazine has readers covered with the new content arriving on Netflix this coming April.
Coming to Netflix in April 2022 (Originals)
- Trivia Quest – Daily throughout April, Interactive
- Tomorrow (Season 1) – Weekly series starting April 1st
- Get Organized with The Home Edit (Season 2) – April 1st
- Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain – April 1st
- The Bubble – April 1st
- The Last Bus – April 1st
- Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood – April 1st
- Battle: Freestyle – Norweigen Audio – April 1st
- Welcome to Eden – Spanish Audio – April 1st
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On – April 6th
- Pálpito (Season 1) – Spanish Audio – April 6th
- Green Eggs and Ham (Season 2) – April 8th
- Metal Lords – April 8th
- Dirty Lines – Dutch Audio – April 8th
- Yaksha: Ruthless Operations – Korean Audio – April 8th
- Tiger & Bunny (Season 2) – April 8th
- Dancing on Glass – Spanish Audio – April 8th
- Elite (Season 5) – Spanish Audio – April 8th
- Hard Cell – April 12th
- The Creature Cases (Season 1) – April 12th
- Our Great National Parks – April 13th
- Almost Happy / Casi feliz (Season 2) – April 13th
- Ultraman (Season 2) – April 14th
- Anatomy of a Scandal – April 15th
- Choose or Die – April 15th
- Heirs to the Land – Spanish Audio – April 15th
- Russian Doll (Season 2) – April 20th
- He’s Expecting – Japanese Audio – April 21st
- Heartstopper (Season 1) – April 22nd
- Along for the Ride – April 22nd
- Silverton Siege – April 27th
- The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes (2022) – April 27th
- Bullsh*t The Game Show (Season 1) – April 27th
- Bubble – Japanese Audio – April 28th
- Grace and Frankie (Season 7) – April 29th
- Ozark (Season 4 – Part 2) – April 29th
- Honeymoon with My Mother – Spanish Audio – April 29th
With this huge lineup of Originals in many languages, Netflix figures to have a solid April headlined by two final seasons of Netflix originals, the first, of the critically acclaimed Jason Bateman starring series Ozark, and the second with Grace & Frankie, the longest-running Netflix Comedy series to date. With many renewed seasons in April, it’s also worth noting that many original movies are making their way to the service, such as the Judd Apatow comedy film The Bubble, featuring a huge star-studded cast.
It’s also worth mentioning, a new game is arriving in the streaming service called Relic Hunters Rebels, and although the release date has yet to be confirmed, a tweet has gone out confirming the inclusion.
Other Netflix Additions for April 1st 2022 (Not Originals)
- A Cinderella Story (2004)
- Abby Hatcher (Season 2)
- Any Given Sunday (1999)
- Argo (2012)
- Beyblade: Burst Surge (Season 1)
- Blade (1998)
- Blade II (2002)
- Blade: Trinity (2004)
- Blow (2001)
- Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
- Catch and Release (2006)
- CoComelon (Season 5)
- Delta Farce (2007)
- Eagle Eye (2008)
- Four Brothers (2005)
- Full Metal Jacket (1987)
- Grown Ups (2010)
- Heartland (Season 14)
- Her (2013)
- How To Train Your Dragon (2010)
- Inception (2010)
- Love Actually (2003)
- Molly’s Game (2017)
- Monster-in-Law (2005)
- New York Minute (2004)
- Oddbods (Season 3)
- Pedro el escamoso (Season 1)
- Polly Pocket (Season 5)
- Rumor Has It… (2005)
- Puss in Boots (2011)
- Rurouni Kenshin (2012)
- Saving Private Ryan (1998)
- Shrek Forever After: The Final Chapter (2010)
- Sherlock Holmes (2009)
- Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)
- Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
- The Blind Side (2009)
- The Nut Job (2013)
- The Rental (2020)
- The Ring (2002)
- Tiger & Bunny: The Beginning (2012)
- Tiger & Bunny: The Rising (2014)
- We The Animals (2018)
Coming to Netflix after April 1st
- Better Call Saul (Season 5) – April 4th
- Black Dog: Being A Teacher (Season 1) – April 5th
- Dasvi (2022) – April 6th
- Deck the Halls (2006) – April 7th
- Queen of the South (Season 5) – April 7th
- Barbie It Takes Two (Season 1) – April 8th
- Nightcrawler (2014) – April 10th
- The Call (2013) – April 10th
- Lego: City Series – April 15th
- One Piece Film Z (2012) – April 15th
- Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City (Season 1) – April 15th
- LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission (Season 1-4) – April 16th
- Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016) – April 16th
- White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (2022) – April 19th
- Big Eyes (2014) – April 25th
Fans of detective mysteries can find Guy Ritchie’s Robert Downey Jr. helmed Sherlock Holmes film and the sequel this month, with many other genres being sated as well, such as the award-winning war drama Saving Private Ryan, and the live-action Rurouni Kenshin based on the hit anime of the same name. Comedy wasn’t forgotten either with Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy airing on April 5th and David Spade: Nothing Personal hitting the service on April 26th, highlighting Netflix’s focus on comedy specials.
With all good things, comes some bad, however, as Netflix removes some of their titles to continuously change their lineup to keep the viewers interested in their rotation all year long. Notable exits include 300, Despicable Me and its sequel, a vast amount of Pokémon content, and although it was just added to the service in February, The Hangover, is also leaving. The full list of what is leaving Netflix in April can be found here.
Fans looking to revisit favourites such as Pokémon The Movie: I Choose You! and Troy, will need to act with haste, as they are disappearing from Netflix’s streaming service on April 1st. Netflix continues to provide worthy updates to their service year-round, featuring a solid original lineup, and many other inclusions to revisit each month, although finding something always seems to take the longest.