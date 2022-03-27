What’s Coming To Netflix In A Big April 2022

As March comes to a close, Netflix provides subscribers with brand-new films and content on the backend that become available at the start of April.

As the outside world becomes more palatable for people to wander out of their homes without the need to brave the intense cold, Netflix provides a wealth of new content for consumers to dig into. Of course, with all the exciting new additions, Netflix removes content from its lineup to provide a seamless service for its subscribers.

In another edition of new releases for the upcoming month, CGMagazine has readers covered with the new content arriving on Netflix this coming April.

Coming to Netflix in April 2022 (Originals)

Get Organized with The Home Edit

Trivia Quest – Daily throughout April, Interactive

Tomorrow (Season 1) – Weekly series starting April 1st

Get Organized with The Home Edit (Season 2) – April 1st

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain – April 1st

The Bubble – April 1st

The Last Bus – April 1st

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood – April 1st

Battle: Freestyle – Norweigen Audio – April 1st

Welcome to Eden – Spanish Audio – April 1st

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On – April 6th

Pálpito (Season 1) – Spanish Audio – April 6th

Green Eggs and Ham (Season 2) – April 8th

Metal Lords – April 8th

Dirty Lines – Dutch Audio – April 8th

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations – Korean Audio – April 8th

Tiger & Bunny (Season 2) – April 8th

Dancing on Glass – Spanish Audio – April 8th

Elite (Season 5) – Spanish Audio – April 8th

Hard Cell – April 12th

The Creature Cases (Season 1) – April 12th

Our Great National Parks – April 13th

Almost Happy / Casi feliz (Season 2) – April 13th

Ultraman (Season 2) – April 14th

Anatomy of a Scandal – April 15th

Choose or Die – April 15th

Heirs to the Land – Spanish Audio – April 15th

Russian Doll (Season 2) – April 20th

He’s Expecting – Japanese Audio – April 21st

Heartstopper (Season 1) – April 22nd

Along for the Ride – April 22nd

Silverton Siege – April 27th

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes (2022) – April 27th

Bullsh*t The Game Show (Season 1) – April 27th

Bubble – Japanese Audio – April 28th

Grace and Frankie (Season 7) – April 29th

Ozark (Season 4 – Part 2) – April 29th

Honeymoon with My Mother – Spanish Audio – April 29th

With this huge lineup of Originals in many languages, Netflix figures to have a solid April headlined by two final seasons of Netflix originals, the first, of the critically acclaimed Jason Bateman starring series Ozark, and the second with Grace & Frankie, the longest-running Netflix Comedy series to date. With many renewed seasons in April, it’s also worth noting that many original movies are making their way to the service, such as the Judd Apatow comedy film The Bubble, featuring a huge star-studded cast.

It’s also worth mentioning, a new game is arriving in the streaming service called Relic Hunters Rebels, and although the release date has yet to be confirmed, a tweet has gone out confirming the inclusion.

Hunters, we have some exciting news to share with you: Relic Hunters Rebels, our mobile Shooter/Looter/RPG, will be available on @netflix in April! 🎉



Shoot and dash your way through levels, fight enemies and get a lot of loot to craft or improve amazing weapons! 🔫 pic.twitter.com/a4tuDlBxvo — Relic Hunters Universe (@RelicHuntersU) March 23, 2022

Other Netflix Additions for April 1st 2022 (Not Originals)

How to Train Your Dragon

A Cinderella Story (2004)

Abby Hatcher (Season 2)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Argo (2012)

Beyblade: Burst Surge (Season 1)

(Season 1) Blade (1998)

Blade II (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blow (2001)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Catch and Release (2006)

CoComelon (Season 5)

Delta Farce (2007)

Eagle Eye (2008)

Four Brothers (2005)

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

Grown Ups (2010)

Heartland (Season 14)

Her (2013)

How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

Inception (2010)

Love Actually (2003)

Molly’s Game (2017)

Monster-in-Law (2005 )

New York Minute (2004)

Oddbods (Season 3)

Pedro el escamoso (Season 1)

Polly Pocket (Season 5)

Rumor Has It… (2005)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Rurouni Kenshin (2012)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Shrek Forever After: The Final Chapter (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

The Blind Side (2009)

The Nut Job (2013)

The Rental (2020)

The Ring (2002)

Tiger & Bunny: The Beginning (2012)

Tiger & Bunny: The Rising (2014)

We The Animals (2018)

Coming to Netflix after April 1st

Deck the Halls

Better Call Saul (Season 5) – April 4th

Black Dog: Being A Teacher (Season 1) – April 5th

Dasvi (2022) – April 6th

Deck the Halls (2006) – April 7th

Queen of the South (Season 5) – April 7th

Barbie It Takes Two (Season 1) – April 8th

Nightcrawler (2014) – April 10th

The Call (2013) – April 10th

Lego: City Series – April 15th

One Piece Film Z (2012) – April 15th

Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City (Season 1) – April 15th

LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission (Season 1-4) – April 16th

Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016) – April 16th

White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (2022) – April 19th

Big Eyes (2014) – April 25th

Fans of detective mysteries can find Guy Ritchie’s Robert Downey Jr. helmed Sherlock Holmes film and the sequel this month, with many other genres being sated as well, such as the award-winning war drama Saving Private Ryan, and the live-action Rurouni Kenshin based on the hit anime of the same name. Comedy wasn’t forgotten either with Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy airing on April 5th and David Spade: Nothing Personal hitting the service on April 26th, highlighting Netflix’s focus on comedy specials.

300

With all good things, comes some bad, however, as Netflix removes some of their titles to continuously change their lineup to keep the viewers interested in their rotation all year long. Notable exits include 300, Despicable Me and its sequel, a vast amount of Pokémon content, and although it was just added to the service in February, The Hangover, is also leaving. The full list of what is leaving Netflix in April can be found here.

Fans looking to revisit favourites such as Pokémon The Movie: I Choose You! and Troy, will need to act with haste, as they are disappearing from Netflix’s streaming service on April 1st. Netflix continues to provide worthy updates to their service year-round, featuring a solid original lineup, and many other inclusions to revisit each month, although finding something always seems to take the longest.