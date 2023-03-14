News

The Huawei Watch Ultimate Will Launch On March 23

Don't Believe Me, Just Watch
| March 14, 2023
Huawei, a leading brand behind many realms of technology, is set to release its latest smartwatch, the Huawei Watch Ultimate.

Not only has the latest Huawei Watch Ultimate been officially announced, but important information has also been revealed. First off, the newest Huawei Watch is the first smartwatch in history to utilize satellite SMS technology, allowing users to send messages over the emergency signal even while not within the boundaries of an LTE network. Huawei also shared a teaser image on its official website regarding the newest device, prior to launch.

Besides the impending Huawei Watch Ultimate announcement and reveal scheduled for March 23, there are rumours (of course) of the showcase bringing the Huawei Watch 4 and 4 Pro to the party as well on that date. So, if NotebookCheck’s report is correct, consumers could essentially see AT LEAST three new smartwatch devices from Huawei on that day, and their report is backed up by Huawei Consumer Business CEO, Yu Chengdong, reportedly saying the company will “will unveil a new series of watches” according to HuaweiCentral.

Huawei Smart Devices COO, He Gang, who made the teaser image above, said the “Huawei Watch Ultimate will open a new chapter of networking and communication in the world of smart wearables for consumers,” HC reports.

HC Newsroom’s Deng Li says “This launch announcement is really exciting for people who are looking forward to a flagship smartwatch, It shows Huawei’s enthusiasm to build a new smartwatch and this one we will witness on March 23 at the launch event” regarding the new satellite powered Huawei Watch Ultimate. While not much else is known about the upcoming devices to be featured at the Huawei showcase on March 23, fans wont have to wait long to get visuals and specifications on the anticipated upcoming smartwatches from Huawei.

