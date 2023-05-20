Iceland Innovation Week 2023 is Officially Here

Iceland Innovation Week 2023 is a festival that takes place annually during the last week of May and puts company innovation on display in celebration.

The Iceland Innovation Week was started by a group of Iceland’s experienced startup professionals who “felt Iceland was missing its own festival celebrating the innovation and startup scene,” so they banded together to create the IIW annual event. The celebration’s inception event happened back in 2021 after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, and each year it has come back to showcase the Icelandic startup ecosystem. Notably, the juggernaut board of the festival has been led by a team of five women professionals since its inception.

Iceland Innovation Week 2023 seeks to have the brightest startups from around the country meet in a location to help other like-minded startups on their road to success. Visitors can attend many panel showcases to help ease typical startup concerns while also helping innovative startups maintain relevancy.

Common issues such as Marketing, Advertising, and Scheduling are explored by industry professionals, and these panels have the common purpose of assisting innovative products from the Icelandic ecosystem of startup companies to make a lasting impression. This year, many panels highlight the importance of women in the tech and gaming industry and below are a few that can’t miss for attendees.

Iceland Innovation Week 2023 Women In Tech Events

May 23, 2:00 p.m. – located at HT101 in Háskólatorg – a Panel discussion on Bias & Prejudice, Equal Compensation, Pay Equity and Diversity & Inclusion, is moderated by Women in Tech’s Alondra Munoz and aims to increase awareness of bias in the workplace.

May 23, 3:00 p.m. – Conversation with Women in Games, hosted by CCP Games, moderated by Vanessa Carpenter of Gagarín. CCP Games at Gróska gives women in video gaming a platform to share stories on how they are changing the face of the industry.

May 25, 10:15 a.m. – located at Gróska – Women and Innovation, hosted by the Association of Businesswomen in Iceland (FKA) & the New Business Venture Fund, features inspiring stories from women in innovation, and will follow with an informative panel on innovation inclusion.

May 26, 4:00 p.m. – located at Lady Brewery, Grandi – Trivia and Talk with Women in Games, hosted by CCP Games, Lady Brewery & Tík, an evening of thoughtful conversation in a local women-owned and led business featuring trivia with women in the Icelandic video gaming scene.

The massive Iceland Innovation Week 2023 festival will kick off on May 22 and last until May 26. Fans looking to attend the event can find ticketing here, and fans who are attending the event can see the whole schedule and plan accordingly here. It’s worth noting many of the side events on the Iceland Innovation Week schedule are open for free to the public, so fans looking for FREE events can slide on in those without a pass.