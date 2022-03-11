Dates Announced For New Future Games Show And Id@Xbox Showcases

Dates have been announced for two upcoming gaming events, a new [email protected] Showcase and the Future Games Show Spring Showcase.

First off is [email protected], a recurring show that generally focuses on a variety of indie games coming to Xbox and PC. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, March 16 at 10:00 a.m. PDT, and will apparently be streamed exclusively on Twitch through the Twitch Gaming and Xbox channels. The event is also open to co-streaming, and you can see directions on how to do that on the official Twitch post.

You can expect to see games like Tunic, Trek to Yomi, and There Is No Light.

Apart from that, here’s what Xbox says in the announcement, “We’ll be featuring updates, new trailers, and gameplay from Finji and Whitethorn, as well as the first game from iam8bit’s brand-new publishing label. In addition to all this, fans will also get a chance to see the latest and hear from teams working on Shredders, Roblox, and some new games that you need to tune in for to see!”

The other event, Future Games Show, is a recurring showcase put on by GamesRadar. There were multiple presentations held throughout 2021, and the first show of 2022, the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, is set to happen on March 24 at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET.

The presentation can be watched on Twitch, YouTube, or directly through GamesRadar. The showcase will feature over 40 games, eight of which are being revealed for the first time. While we don’t exactly know what’s going to be shown, a press release for the event mentions developers like Nacon, Frontier Foundry, and Team17.

The press release states “Join us as we reveal some incredible new games, chat to the developers behind the scenes, and take a first look at new exclusive gameplay from some of 2022’s most hotly anticipated new releases.”