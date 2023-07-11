Id@Xbox Demo Fest Is Officially Back For 1 Week!

Starting today, ID@Xbox Demo Fest is back on for 2023, which means fans will be able to get a hold of some exciting indie titles earlier in demo form for free.

ID@Xbox always brings the heat for the Indie Gaming scene on Xbox, and this Summer sure is hot. Starting from July 11 and running until July 17, Xbox will be hosting the ID@Xbox Demo Fest for 2023. This means fans interested in what’s next for Indie Gaming on Xbox can dive right in and experience some of the latest up-and-coming games today. This Demo Fest is also free, so anyone with a working internet connection can participate, and fans can play the demos as long as they want.

It’s worth noting that some of the available demos will only be available this week, and demos traditionally only come out when titles are much closer to release. So these ID@Xbox demos will be like playing games from a showroom floor, some of which will be very early builds, so Xbox encourages fans to reach out to developers and “Hit them up on social media or through their websites. If you like the game – tell them!” While over 40 game demos will be made available, below are the games highlighted by Xbox.

Demonschool

You are Faye the last living Demon Hunter, and you are tasked with defeating enemies during unique tactical battles, going up against huge bosses, and, worst yet, surviving university life. This spooky RPG will have players uncork the mysteries of the island in a new demo available today.

One of the bigger Indie reveals of last year, Lies of P, will also be a part of the ID@Xbox Demo Fest. This title inserts the player into the lens of Pinocchio, albeit a more steampunk futuristic Pinocchio, in a futuristic setting. The premise is similar to the children’s book find Geppetto and become a real boy. The gameplay is reminiscent of an ARPG, with Souls-like features.

Sea of Stars

A 16-bit inspired turn-based RPG, Sea of Stars is also on the menu for the ID@Xbox Demo Fest. Originally announced on Kickstarter in 2020, Sea of Stars has come full circle and is almost near its release date of August 29. Fans who can’t wait any longer for this highly anticipated RPG can now play the demo for it.

The Wandering Village

The Wandering Village was officially unveiled back at the ID@Xbox 2021 showcase, and now fans get to go behind the wheel of a gigantic four-legged creature for some city-building action in a dystopian world.

Worldless

The last featured game is Worldless, a genre-bending title that fuses a Metroidvania, a turn-based RPG and 2D platforming into one title. Players will walk the line between physical and astral planes within a shapeless world, embarking on a journey of self-growth and understanding. Worldless, like the rest of the titles on this list, are available to play now via demo on the Xbox store.

The ID@Xbox Demo Fest event runs from July 11 until July 17. Fans looking for more information can head to the official Xbox website for more details.