Exciting INDIE Live Expo 2023 Dates Announced

The IndiE3 Event
| February 5, 2023
exciting indie live expo 2023 dates announced 23020302 1

Riding the coattails of the successful Winter 2022 INDIE Live Expo, the event returns to its summer home this May with a brand new showcase to whet gamer appetites.

It’s no secret Indie gaming has seen momentous support over the past few years, with quality blockbuster releases such as Cult of the Lamb and Hades. The latest INDIE Live Expo from Winter 2022 saw millions of viewers numbering a total of 16.32 million viewers while introducing more than 290 indie titles. The Japan-based premiere online indie game event has only been around since 2020, and in an attempt to continue the success of the event INDIE Live Expo has been announced to return in May 2023.

Exciting Indie Live Expo 2023 Dates Announced 23020302

The event seeks to elevate the growing movement further by celebrating everything that is Indie gaming. This is further compounded by other massive publisher events such as the ID@Xbox and Nintendo Indie World showcases to add a much-needed layer of exposure to the budding gaming landscape.

Co-Founder of Witch Beam and Technical Director of Unpacking, Tim Dawson said “We are honoured that Unpacking won both the Short Story Award and the Grand Prize,” including “We cannot thank INDIE Live Expo enough for the worldwide exposure we received by participating and recommend do their best to make it into this summer’s event!” showing gratitude for winning the grand prize while promoting the upcoming Summer event.

Electrifying Indie Live Expo 2023 Dates Announced 23020302
Winter 2022 Award Winner – Unpacking

The INDIE Live Expo event goal is to continue “introducing more games to the public in as many languages as possible,” and their Summer event bilingual host, ‘J-mon’ makes his return to the showcase which will highlight the upcoming year in Indie gaming

The exciting INDIE Live Expo Summer 2023 showcase will take place on Saturday, May 20th and Sunday, May 21st, in what aims to be a huge celebration of Indie gaming. Fans can visit the official INDIE Live Expo website for more details. Fans can also check out the CGMagazine Indie GOTY winner and nominees directly from our site.

