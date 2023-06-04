INDIE Live Expo 2023 Gets August Showcase After May Success

Following the success of INDIE Live Expo’s May showcase, the multi-day digital event focused on indie game fans across the globe will also receive a show in August.

INDIE Live Expo 2023 is a two-day, live-streamed showcase for indie fans and developers alike to show off some of the best upcoming games. Following their May event, they showed off more than 300 games to an audience of 10.4 million viewers, and with that huge amount of success, we’re getting another showcase this August to do it all over again. With a focus on Q3 indie updates from around the world, get ready for “premieres and surprises from developers and publishers.”

Some of the more prominent reveals fans received at the May showcase and can expect from INDIE Live Expo 2023 in August include the following:

Boyhood’s End – a psychological horror adventure game by developer Why So Serious

– a psychological horror adventure game by developer Why So Serious Dream Channel Zero – an absurd JRPG adventure by Odencat

– an absurd JRPG adventure by Odencat Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse – a 2D roguelike Metroidvania from developer Pocketpair

– a 2D roguelike Metroidvania from developer Pocketpair Heart of the Machine – a strategy simulation game by Hooded Horse

– a strategy simulation game by Hooded Horse Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist – the artist adventure simulation from Happinet

“We are immensely proud of INDIE Live Expo’s millions-strong showing this May, and would like to thank our participating developers and publishers, sponsors, media partners, and the millions of watchers around the world who make this event possible,” said the Founder of Ryu’s Office, Ryuta Konuma. “We have even more content in the works, and we’re excited to provide an additional stage to the indie development community this coming August. See you soon!”

Additionally, the following game updates were featured at the May showcase for fans to also get excited about, as more will be on the way in August:

Omega Crater – Open Alpha testing coming soon

– Open Alpha testing coming soon Glaciered – Updates from developer Studio Snowblind and publisher by PLAYISM

– Updates from developer Studio Snowblind and publisher by PLAYISM Madness with Love – A June 18th, 2023 release date from PLAYISM

– A June 18th, 2023 release date from PLAYISM IGNISTONE – An October 2nd, 2023 release date from the developer by MONO ENTERTAINMENT and publisher KODANSHA

With this many indie games slated to be shown, there will be a little something for everyone, and finishing off the summer with hundreds of indie titles to look forward to for the end of the year seems like something fans will certainly enjoy!