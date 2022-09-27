Intel Lifts The Curtain The Arc A770 Gpu, Launches October 12Th

After months of speculation, Intel has announced the Arc A770 GPU will launch this October and be priced at $329.

The new Arc A770 feels like the perfect GPU for budget-minded gamers. This powerful little GPU comes packed with 32 Xe-Cores and either 8GB or 16GB of VRAM, making it a formidable partner for many gaming situations. Plus, with a full ACM-G10 GPU, the A770 is capable of some serious performance – up to 65% better than competing products in ray tracing. Best of all, the A770 comes in at a very attractive price point of just $329 USD, putting it in direct competition against the Nvidia RTX 3060 or even the RTX 3070.

“We’ve been seeing that for a long time the price of GPUs is right in this $200–$300 range, but what’s happened in the last few years is that they’ve gotten super expensive,” outlined Intel CEO, Pat Gelsinger. “You should be frustrated because you are losing out as the gaming community, and today we’re fixing that.”

No word on when the A750 or A580 GPUs will be available, or how much they will cost. All we do know is that Ryan Shrout, the marketing mind behind the Arc Alchemist campaign, confirmed that we’ll hear more about the A750 GPU later this week. It is also interesting to note Intel’s timing on the release, with the Arc A770 hitting stores the same time NVIDIA is launching its RTX 4090 GPU.

Intel is apparently sending Arc A770 cards to reviewers, so we can expect to see how they perform very soon. In the meantime, the Arc A770 will be available on October 12th for $329.