Intel Expanding Mobile 12th-Gen Processor lineup

Intel announced it’s expanding its 12th gen processor lineup with the launch of 20 new mobile 12th Gen Core P-series and U-series processors for the next generation of thin-and-light laptops with the launch of the first device next month.

The upcoming processors are powered by Intel Evo, the processors are a combination of Performance-cores (P-series) and Efficient-cores (E-series). The 12th gen mobile processors will help users with tasks like video calls, web browsing and photo editing. Workloads are intelligently placed on the right core at the right time for optimal multitasking with Thread Director on Windows 11. After the March launch, the new processors will be coming to more than 250 devices from Acer, Asus, Dell, Fujitsu, HP, Lenovo, LG, MSI, NEC, Samsung and more.

The new 12th Gen #IntelCore powered #IntelEvo laptops are engineered for performance and productivity with cutting-edge platform technology. — Intel (@intel) February 23, 2022

“Following our launch of the fastest mobile processor for gaming, we’re now expanding our 12th Gen Core processor family to deliver a massive leap forward in performance for thin-and-light laptops. From the ultra-thin form factors to enthusiast-grade performance in a sleek design, we’re providing consumers and businesses with leadership performance and cutting-edge technologies,” Intel corporate vice president and general manager of Mobility Client Platforms, Chris Walker said in a press release.

Some of the features of the 12th-gen mobile processors are listed below:

All-new core architecture with up to 14 cores (6 P-cores and 8 E-cores)

Integrated Intel® Iris® Xe graphics with up to 96EU

Broad memory support for DDR5/LPDDR5 and DDR4/LPDDR4

Incredible scale with up to 70% faster multi-thread performance

Nearly 2x performance for 3D rendering2 — ideal for creators on the go

Superior productivity performance with up to 30% faster photo editing

Integrated Intel® Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) for improved wireless performance, responsiveness and reliability

Thunderbolt™ 4 for the fastest, simplest and most reliable cable solution to any dock, display or accessory

Intel IPU 6.0 for high image quality and power efficiency for enhanced video conferencing

The first device in the company’s new 12th gen mobile processor lineup is set to launch this March.