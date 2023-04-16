Intel Extreme Masters Strikes Back In Rio De Janeiro For 2023

Due to the resounding success of the Intel Extreme Masters last year, the massive Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) competition returns to Brazil for 2023.

The Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) is one of the largest eSports tournaments in existence and is the longest-running. Incepted in 2006 by Intel and the Electronic Sports League (ESL), the tournament offers prestige, bragging rights, and, more importantly, cash prizes for the top dogs in the CS:GO scene. The IEM continues its dominance by returning to Brazil after the IEM Major’s eSports tournament was recognized as the largest of all time in 2022.

Marketing Director at Intel Brazil, Carlos Buarque, said “The IEM’s return to Brazil in 2023 represents the success in the last edition. In addition to the promotion of gaming industry in the region, the competition had a direct impact on the local economy,” regarding the importance of the Intel Extreme Masters to Brazil.

The IEM Rio 2022 saw extreme prominence, with over 68,000 hours watched in total, making it the most-viewed ESL tournament of all time. The tournament has a lineup of the best eSports teams around the globe to participate for gold in the Janeusse Arena, the grand prize of $250,000 USD, and the right to qualify for the IEM Cologne 2023. This event also doubles as 1 of 4 events needed to win for a team to obtain the opportunity to compete in the Intel Grand Masters, so it’s safe to say it’s a pretty big deal.

It’s important to note the previous winners of the Intel Extreme Masters, the Outsiders team, are not in the bracket this year. But there is still an all-star lineup of teams ready, willing and able to secure gold at any cost on the grand stage. Team Heroic — defeated by Outsiders in the 2022 finals — is attending and likely looking to secure the number one spot over a group of the most competitive teams in the CS:GO scene.

How To Watch The Intel Extreme Masters 2023

Fans in Brazil of CS:GO eSports can still purchase tickets for the Janeusse Arena on the official ticketing website to attend the event in person, safety guidelines are also listed on the website. The Intel Extreme Masters 2023 will take place from April 17 until April 23, and the entire tournament will be covered on the official Intel Brazil YouTube Channel. Fans can also follow the official Twitter account for important updates.

Fans looking to dive into more information regarding eSports can swing over to this article that gives clarity on the biggest eSports tournaments.