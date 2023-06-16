Intel Updates Cpu Branding Before Meteor Lake Launch

Before the upcoming Meteor Lake launch, Intel has decided to reveal the update to their upcoming processor branding, which will start with the Meteor Lake processors.

Today, Intel has introduced an overhaul to their CPU branding. The new Intel Core Ultra and Intel Core processor client brands are receiving updates starting with the upcoming Meteor Lake offerings. This is the company’s first rebranding in 15 years, and now it is restarting from the ground up and removing the ‘i’ included in its previous branding since 2008.

Intel Vice President and General Manager of Client Computing Group Sales, Caitlin Anderson said, “Our client roadmap demonstrates how Intel is prioritizing innovation and technology leadership with products like Meteor Lake, focused on power efficiency and AI at scale. To better align with our product strategies, we are introducing a branding structure that will help PC buyers better differentiate the best of our latest technology and our mainstream offerings” regarding the rebranding of the CPU.

Without the ‘i’ present on each of the processor’s branding, Intel has streamlined the difference by simply including the word Ultra after Core to denote performance CPUs instead of the more mainstream offering of the Core CPUs. The processors (starting with Meteor Lake) will still be named according to a number system, but instead of ‘i9’ it will go as 3/5/7/9, and whether the processor is Ultra or not. Evo-verified designs will also include Evo branding to make it easier for customers to identify the item they need.

The reasoning for the updated branding is due to the company’s insistence on Meteor Lake being considered an ‘inflection point’ on their processor roadmap, as it is the first processor to come outfitted with the new Intel 4 processor node. The upcoming processors promise to deliver improved power efficiency and graphics performance, with a dedicated AI engine revealed at Computex 2023.

Unfortunately, consumers are still left in the dark without a concrete release date for the new processors. But you can still head over to the official CPU branding announcement for more info.