Celebrate International Women’s Day with Huge Savings on a Range of Anda Seat Gaming Chairs

To celebrate International Women’s Day, gaming chair specialist, Anda Seat has some great money savings for a couple of themed gaming chairs, the sale is set to end on March 10th.

The three big money-saving gaming chairs include the Pretty In Pink gaming chair which you can $100 off with the coupon code ‘Pink100’, the Phantom 3 Series Office Chair with 10 percent coupon code ‘GirlPower’ and the Jungle comfortable chair for $199.99. In addition, you can save up to 55 percent on some Anda Seat COLLABS EDITIONS gaming chairs but should be noted stock is limited during the International Women’s Day promotion.

To figure out which gaming chair is for you, check out the details of each Anda Seat gaming chair.

Anda Seat Pretty In Pink Series Gaming Chair

RRP: $399.99 / Sale Price: $299.99 w/ coupon code: Pink100

$399.99 / Sale Price: $299.99 w/ coupon code: Pink100 Recommended Maximum Height: 6’5″ / 200 cm

6’5″ / 200 cm Maximum Weight Capacity : 330lbs / 150kgs

: 330lbs / 150kgs Ergonomic Design : Combines exclusive ergonomics technology with top-grade material Luxurious racing chair that contours to your shape with thicker high-density one piece 60 kg/m foam. Features removable M-size lumbar and neck pillows to provide spine and neck support.

: Fully Adjustable : Offers optimum comfort by supporting the forearm to relieve wrist pressure and muscle strain. Reclining office chair tilts 90~160 degrees with angle lock at 5 different positions Adjust the height with high performance Class 4 Gas Pistons

: PREMIUM PVC LEATHER : Smooth bonded PVC pink leather computer desk chair. Scratch and stain resistant, Anda Seat produces perfect gaming chairs for kids or adults. As a previous race car seat manufacturer for BMW & Mercedes-Benz,

: FRAMEWORK : Precision manufactured quality 22 mm diameter steel frame. Features an aluminum 5-point base that provides extra stability and strength, supported by 65 mm silent and smooth movement wheels

:

Anda Seat Phantom 3 Series Gaming Chair

RRP: $349.99 / Sale Price: $314.99 w/ 10 percent coupon code: GirlPower

$349.99 / Sale Price: $314.99 w/ 10 percent coupon code: GirlPower Recommended Maximum Height: 5’9″ / 180 cm

5’9″ / 180 cm Maximum Weight Capacity : 200lbs / 90kgs

: 200lbs / 90kgs Multiple Colour Scheme: Options – Elegant Black, Cloudy White, Creamy Pink and Storm Black Features premium PVC leather surface, featuring smooth touch, scratch resistance and stain resistance Designed to provide ultimate support and comfort to enhance your gaming experience

Upgrade Features: Made from updated leatherette – top grade PVC leather that has a soft and smooth touch that rivals the texture of genuine leather. Features a reshaped flatter seat wings ensure a spacious and cozy seat base whilst the ergonomic backrest nestles into the natural curvature of the back.

Magclap Modular: Features a special modular MagClap design and provides next-level sitting experience with ultimate all-day-comforts



Anda Seat Jungle Gaming Chair

