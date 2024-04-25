9 to 5 Reimagining Being Produced by Jennifer Aniston & Echo Films

20th Century Studios and Echo Films have announced today that Jennifer Aniston and her production studio, led by herself and Kristin Hahn, are producing a 9 to 5 reimagining.

While not much else is known about the production, Echo Films is seeking to recapture the lightning in a bottle that was the 1980 film 9 to 5. Variety has confirmed (originally reported by InSneider) that the film is in production with Jennifer Aniston set to produce and Award Winning writer Diablo Cody (known for Juno, Jennifer’s Body) signed on for scribe duties.

As mentioned, everything else about the film appears to be under wraps (including casting information), but Echo Films leaves a lot to the imagination considering the original 1980 film and the 1982 sitcom for 9 to 5 are still out in the wild, and fans can find the former film original production intact. The film, starring Dolly Parton, can be watched for free on Tubi, while the 1982 series is sadly nowhere to be found on streaming services in North America.

Echo Films has been on a roll lately, with the recent Netflix release of Murder Mystery 2 (which Aniston herself also starred in alongside Adam Sandler), and the studio has multiple productions in progress. Aniston has seen experience when it comes to this particular brand of workplace Comedy, and 9 to 5 feels just right, considering she starred in the role of the boss herself in Horrible Bosses and its sequel.

Aside from the mentioning that Echo Films and Jennifer Aniston are involved with a 9 to 5 reimagining, nothing else has been revealed outside of Diablo Cody accepting screenwriting duties. CGMagazine will keep readers posted with any news regarding the 9 to 5 production as Echo Films delivers the information.