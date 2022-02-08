Ninja’s Manager, Jessica Blevins, Announces She is Stepping Down

Jennifer Blevins has revealed she is planning to step down as the manager of her husband, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins.

The moves follow her alleged legal threats against Twitch streamer, Imane “Pokimane” Anys. The “feud” between the two was kicked off after Twitch permanently banned streamer, JiDion after sending a hate raid to Pokimane’s chat. The ban was initially two weeks but following JiDion’s harassment and allegedly misogynistic comments to Pokimane on Twitter, the ban turned into a permanent one.

Afterward, Pokimane shared a January 2022 clip of Ninja supposedly contacting his Twitch representative to revoke JiDion’s ban. Pokimane revealed she got a message from Ninja’s manager and spouse, Jennifer Blevins stating that the Canadian streamer was “spewing lies” and now Ninja’s legal team is involved.

Since then, not anything new has come out but Jennifer Blevins plans to step down as Ninja’s manager says something more. Her reason doesn’t reveal much of the legal threats, only that she is looking to focus more on her career and brand, in an interview with Sportifyit.

“We’re realizing that there will come a time, and it may come sooner rather than later, that I won’t be his manager anymore. But with how much I’m doing there’s going to be a time when we need to hire a manager that we can trust. Someone who eats, breathes, and sleeps team Ninja like I have done, and I can focus on my own stuff and take a step back,” Jennifer Blevins said in an interview.

She adds that in the past year she’d been helping to grow her own brand with “a PR team” and the Creative Arts Agency. Ninja himself is said to be “super supportive” and just wants his wife to be happy.

As for Pokimane, her contract with Twitch ended on January 31st but she is expected to make a big announcement this week.