John Wick 5 In Early Development at Lionsgate

John Wick: Chapter 4 is an ending to the franchise—of sorts—but the door was left open just enough to keep things going, and Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake confirmed a fifth film is officially in the works.

During Lionsgates’s Q4 2023 earnings call, as reported by ComicBook.com, Drake confirmed a fifth film is officially in the works. It almost goes without saying that John Wick 5 is in the very early stages of development, but that’s apparently not the only thing planned for the franchise, as Drake notes, a new AAA video game is in the works.

“We’re now moving across that franchise, not just in the AAA video game space, but looking at what the regular cadence of spin-offs, television really growing that universe so that there is a steady cadence of a franchise that there’s clear appetite by the audience,” Drake says.

“What is official is that, as you know, Ballerina is the first spinoff that comes out next year. We’re in development on three others, including [John Wick 5] and including television series, The Continental, will be airing soon. And so, we’re building out the world, and when that five movie comes, will be organic — will be organically grown out of how we’re starting to tell those stories. But you can rely on a regular cadence of John Wick.”

These new projects join the two already-announced spinoffs for the franchise, Ballerina and The Continental.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick is a three-part prequel miniseries set to debut on Peacock in September. The series takes place in 1970s New York and follows a young Winston Scott as he navigates the hellscape of the underworld.

Meanwhile, Ballerina is a spinoff film starring Ana de Armas that explores the history of the Ruska Roma. The film will be directed by Len Wiseman (Underworld) and is currently planned to release in theatres on June 7, 2024.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently available digitally, with a physical release planned in June.