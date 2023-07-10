Jonah Hill’s Alleged Texts To Ex-Girlfriend Sarah Brady Sparks Outrage

The internet has been outraged by the alleged texts between Jonah Hill and ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady this weekend.

The alleged text exchanges between Jonah Hill (Don’t Look Up, You People) and ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady began to surface on Brady’s Instagram stories last Friday, July 7. The posts gained a lot of internet traction across all social media platforms, including Twitter, TikTok, to Reddit, because they detailed Hill’s alleged “emotional abusive” behaviour. It can be easy to understand the basic concepts of what was said, but there was definitely more to the story. Here is a breakdown of how this all progressed.

Sarah Brady Via Instagram

Brady’s Instagram story began with a message: “Sharing this publicly now because keeping it to myself was causing more damage to my mental health than sharing it could ever do.” The numerous posts included screenshots of alleged texts that showed examples of Hill’s alleged abuse of Brady’s career and actions of her being a professional surfer. One of the alleged convos showed Hill explaining and scrutinizing Brady for sharing photos of herself surfing in a bathing suit. Various sources have been posting images of the alleged text messages.

A string of the alleged convos specified Hill’s “boundaries” that were said to be broken by Brady. “But it’s not my place to teach you. I’ve made my boundaries clear. You refuse to let go of some of them, and you’ve made that clear, and I hope it makes you happy.” The following story posts detailed what Hill was trying to explain about his “boundaries” included Brady “surfing with men,” modeling, posting pictures of herself “in a bathing suit,” and having friendships with “women who are in unstable places from your wild recent past beyond getting lunch of a coffee or something respectful.”

In addition to the alleged abusive back-and-forth messages between Brady and Hill, Brady claimed the two were seeing a couple’s therapist at the time. She noted that the therapist told her she should “paddle away” from men while surfing and tell them, “I’m going to go talk to my boyfriend.” Everything mentioned above has sparked a greater online conversation pertaining to abusive relationships and how pivotal therapy (or bad therapy) could affect a relationship.

The two were first spotted together at the December 2021 red carpet premiere for Netflix’s Don’t Look Up, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio as the film’s lead. However, the couple reportedly split at some point in 2022. He has now been partners with Olivia Millar, who is the daughter of 1980s top model Esmé Marshall, and co-owns the online vintage fashion shop Chasseresse. People Magazine was one of the first to spot them kissing in Malibu on August 2022. The two have recently welcomed their first child.

In another post, Brady commented on Hill and Millar’s child announcement: “I hope my ex has a daughter. Maybe she’ll turn him into a real feminist because the fact that he calls himself a feminist now is laughable.” Writer Jessica Valenti tweeted on the matter, “I’ve seen folks tweet that if Jonah Hill wanted a gf who didn’t post bathing suit pictures or have guy friends he shouldn’t have dated a surfer.” She continued explaining her thoughts, “But here’s the thing: Emotionally abusive & controlling men don’t want ‘submissive’ women, they want to take strong women down a peg.”

I've seen folks tweet that if Jonah Hill wanted a gf who didn't post bathing suit pictures or have guy friends he shouldn't have dated a surfer.



But here's the thing: Emotionally abusive & controlling men don't want 'submissive' women, they want to take strong women down a peg — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) July 9, 2023

The most recent postings on Hill’s alleged past wrongful actions have grown on Twitter and Reddit from actress Alexa Nikolas. She was best known for her role Nicole in the Disney Channel’s Zoey 101 and most recently for her character Haley in The Walking Dead. The most shocking news from the allegations made against Hill was that “…If I wanted a cig, I had to come with him outside to get it. He didn’t want to go ‘all alone’. They were all aware I was 16.”

On the same Twitter thread, Nikolas shared, “Jonah Hill didn’t hand me the cig which I thought was weird and then as we walked back to the door I asked him for it and he said nothing but slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat. I was so appalled I pushed him off of me and ran inside.” Hill has yet to comment on the allegations made by Brady and other parties who have revealed his alleged abusive and predatory actions.