50 Cent Posts Cryptic Grand Theft Auto Tease on Instagram

It seems like every week, there’s a new rumour or leak about Grand Theft Auto 6 but the latest comes from an interesting source, iconic rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

The rapper put a new post on Instagram featuring a picture of neon cards with a palm tree in the background and the words Vice City. Interestingly, this is actually the icon you unlock if you complete the Kingdom achievement in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Definitive Edition if you unlock all other achievements.

50 Cent’s caption on the image says, “I will explain this later, GLG GreenLightGang this shit bigger than POWER trust me. BOOM”

For clarification, Green Light Gang is a term 50 Cent always uses in his own marketing, while Power was a crime drama produced by the rapper that just wrapped up its final season in 2020. Notably, this wouldn’t be 50 Cent’s first time working in video games, considering the 2009 game 50 Cent Blood on the Sand, which starred the rapper as the protagonist.

Because the whole thing is so cryptic, it’s hard to know exactly what it could mean, but it’s worth noting that there have been multiple rumours in the past about Grand Theft Auto 6 returning to the Vice City setting.

It certainly wouldn’t be surprising to see someone like 50 Cent involved in GTA 6, whether it’s playing a character or helping to craft the new soundtrack. It’s also possible this could, instead, be something related to GTA Online, some kind of collaboration to help promote a new experience.

Of course, it’s also entirely possible this could be something completely unrelated to GTA and simply inspired by the series. It’s unlikely 50 Cent would break any kind of embargo, considering all the experience he has with collaborations. Another report from Dexerto also highlights that singer Bryon Tiller teased something GTA-inspired shortly after 50 Cent’s tease.

As you can see on this Reddit post, Tiller updated his Instagram Story with a picture of a poster that says “bta IV” done in the style of GTA, with the ESRB logo for “M” on the bottom right. Bta likely is an acronym for “Byron Tiller Album,” marking the artist’s fourth studio album, and it’s possible that 50 Cent has collaborated on said album.

No matter what 50 Cent is referring to, we’ll have to wait until the artist is good and ready to talk about it.