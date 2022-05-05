The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Coming June 22, Netflix Releases New Photos

Season 3 of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy is coming on June 22, and will find the team back in the present day – but the world that they’re in now looks different for some reason.

Netflix also released lots of first-look photos this week, so now the show’s fans have a better idea of what to expect from the show. After meeting their adoptive father, Sir Reginald Hargreeves played by Colm Feore, in his prime season 2 ’60s adventure, the Umbrella Academy returned to that he had completely replaced them with a different team of superpowered individuals called The Sparrow Academy.

In the photos released by Netflix, you’ll see some familiar faces like Luther played by Tom Hopper, Diego played by David Castañeda, Allison played by Emmy Raver-Lampman, Klaus played by Robert Sheenan, Number Five played by Aidan Gallagher, and the newly-renamed Viktor who’s played by Elliot Page. The new faces like Cazzie David and Euphoria’s Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton are in them as well from the Sparrow Academy.

The Umbrella Academy. Colm Feore as Reginald Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy. Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2022

The Umbrella Academy. Aidan Gallagher as Number Five in The Umbrella Academy. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

The Umbrella Academy. Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton as Stan in The Umbrella Academy. Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2022

The Umbrella Academy. (L to R) Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves, Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

The Umbrella Academy. (L to R) Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five in The Umbrella Academy. Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2022

The Umbrella Academy. (L to R) Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane, Cazzie David as Jayme, Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves, Christopher, Jake Epstein as Alphonso, Britne Oldford as Fei in The Umbrella Academy. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

The Umbrella Academy. Justin Cornwell as Marcus in The Umbrella Academy. Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2022

The Umbrella Academy. (L to R) Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

The Umbrella Academy. (L to R) Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy. Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2022

For those who are not aware, The Umbrella Academy is an American superhero television series that’s based on the comic book series of the same name written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Ba. Created for Netflix by Steve Blackman and developed by Jeremy Slater, the show revolves around a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father’s death and the threat of an imminent apocalypse.

The series is filmed in Toronto and Hamilton, Ontario and its first season was released on Netflix on February 15, 2019, with the second season released on July 31, 2020. Netflix reported that 45 million households had watched season one during its first month of release, which made Umbrella Academy one of the most-streamed series of the year. Both of those seasons received positive reviews from critics, with the second season receiving a 91% on Rotten Tomatoes compared to the first season’s 76%.

As for this season though, all we really know at this point is what’s in the photos and who is returning, and that there’s a new team called The Sparrow Academy, nevertheless, fans of the show will only have to wait just over a month until they can start binging The Umbrella Academy again.