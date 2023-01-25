News

Justin Roiland Cut From Rick and Morty & Resigned From Squanch Games

Legal Trouble
| January 25, 2023
justin roiland cut from rick and morty amp resigned from squanch games 23012501 2

Over the past two weeks co-creator of Rick and Morty, Justin Roiland, has been charged with domestic violence, and now Adult Swim has cut ties, with Roiland resigning from Squanch Games as well.

On January 16, Squanch Games received CEO and Co-Creator Justin Roiland’s resignation from the studio fresh after the success of High on Life — the studio’s biggest launch yet — for the Xbox Game Pass platform. Tuesday evening, Adult Swim made the move of completely severing ties with the co-creator and voice of the titular characters of Rick and Morty while also announcing that they are planning to continue the series without Roiland. The announcement can be seen below.

The public revelation of the crimes Roiland has been charged with was enough for Adult Swim to sever their ties with the voice actor publicly. This is notable after Roiland was signed on by Adult Swim for a staggering contract extension in 2018, which was for 70 more episodes of the popular show. He hasn’t voiced even half of that quota as of today.

Justin Roiland Cut From Rick And Morty Amp Resigned From Squanch Games 23012501 1

NBC News reported on Jan 12 the severity of Roiland’s felony charges which lists “domestic battery and false imprisonment in May 2020” as the main crimes. Cornell Law School’s overview of ‘false imprisonment’ states:

An act of restraint can be a physical barrier (such as a locked door), the use of physical force to restrain, a failure to release, or an invalid use of legal authority.  An area is only bounded if freedom of movement is limited in all directions.  If there is a reasonable means of escape from the area, the area is not bounded. However, if the means of escaping will result in the risk of physical harm to the detainee, then the area is bounded.

Cornell, False Imprisonment

While the definition above is as cut and dry as it gets, Justin Roiland has only appeared in pre-trial hearings as of this article and hasn’t been convicted or sentenced to anything just yet.

Justin Roiland Cut From Rick And Morty Amp Resigned From Squanch Games 23012501 1

Justin Roiland’s Attorney, T. Edward Welbourn, made the following statement to EW on January 12 “It is hard to overstate how inaccurate the recent media coverage of this situation has been. To be clear, not only is Justin innocent, but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the District Attorney’s office has completed its methodical review of the evidence. We look forward to clearing Justin’s name and helping him move forward as swiftly as possible,” regarding the scrutiny his client faces.

One thing is for certain moving forward, Rick and Morty will continue, but Justin Roiland won’t be there with it, and other projects Roiland is associated with, such as Solar Opposites, have yet to make a statement regarding these issues.

File Under: 
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

best smartphone 2023 23012401

Best Smartphone 2023

We compiled this extensive Best Smartphone 2023 list for you, using products from leading companies like Samsung, Apple, and OnePlus.
infinity pool 2023 review 23012301 5

Infinity Pool (2023) Review

Few modern movies dive head first into the surreal as Infinity Pool, the latest film from director Brandon Cronenberg, has.…
best keyboard 2023 23012301

Best Keyboard 2023

After a year of extensive research with brands like SteelSeries, ROCCAT and NZXT, we have compiled CGMagazine's nominees for Best…
amazon fire tv omni qled review 23011801 7

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Review 

Improving on most of the issues we had with last year's offering, the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is a…
pixels amp ink podcast episode 415 talking ces 2023 23012301

Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 415 – Talking CES 2023

With CES 2023 now over, Brendan and Dayna look back at tech's biggest trade show to see what everyone is…