Lance Reddick, Star of John Wick and Horizon Zero Dawn, Dead at 60

Lance Reddick, known for his work on John Wick, The Wire, and the recent Resident Evil Netflix series, has died at age 60.

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of an iconic and versatile actor, Lance Reddick, who has left an indelible mark on both the big screen and the gaming world. Authorities discovered Reddick at his residence on Friday morning, as reported by TMZ. While the exact cause of death remains uncertain, insiders suggest that natural causes are the most plausible explanation.

Lance Reddick’s incredible career spans over two decades, with his most memorable role being Cedric Daniels in the critically acclaimed TV series, The Wire (2002-2008). His outstanding performance in the series helped to establish him as a respected actor in the industry.

More recently, Reddick showcased his exceptional talent in the John Wick movie franchise, where he played the enigmatic Charon. At the time of his passing, he was actively promoting John Wick: Chapter 4, reprising his role as the unflappable concierge of the Continental Hotel.

Besides his standout roles in The Wire and the John Wick series, Lance Reddick also graced the small screen with his presence in numerous popular TV shows. His noteworthy appearances include Chef Irvin in Amazon Prime’s Bosch, as well as recurring roles in hit series like Lost and Fringe.

Reddick’s talent was not limited to live-action performances, as he also lent his voice and acting prowess to several renowned video games. Fans will remember him as the enigmatic Sylens in Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West, the stern Commander Zavala in the Destiny series, and of course, we can’t forget Martin Hatch from Quantum Break.

Before embarking on his remarkable acting journey, Lance Reddick pursued his passion for music at the University of Rochester. His artistic inclinations later led him to the prestigious Yale School of Drama, where he earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in 1994. This solid foundation laid the groundwork for Reddick’s successful and diverse career in the world of entertainment.

Damn… he was such a great guy and a great actor. @lancereddick #RIP pic.twitter.com/0RqXeKgcuj — JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) March 17, 2023

So sad to hear about Lance Reddick. What a wonderful human. He was a frequent guest and supporter of TGA, even recorded promo VOs one year for us. An amazing actor who gave so much to games, gone far too soon. pic.twitter.com/rn0jXnJ8z3 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) March 17, 2023

The untimely passing of Lance Reddick has left fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry heartbroken. His immense talent and dedication to his craft will be remembered through his memorable roles in TV series, movies, and video games. Lance Reddick’s enduring legacy will continue to inspire future generations of performers as they strive to reach the heights of his exceptional career. We will have more on the story as it develops.