LEGO Is Bringing Heat With Big Donkey Kong Sets In The Summer

LEGO and gaming collaborations have been making quite a stir lately, and today with Nintendo, the brick company announced new Donkey Kong-based sets.

LEGO brought it back for another collaboration with gaming, and this time it finds itself entangled with Nintendo to create a new Donkey Kong product line. This is just the latest license to get bricked on, and it happens to be another gaming titan, following on the coattails of the latest Sonic the Hedgehog product lineup just revealed last week. LEGO is notorious for reimagining popular franchises into brick-based video games. This is just the latest franchise to receive brick-ification in physical sets rather than a digital title.

The new Donkey Kong sets are actually expansions of the previously released LEGO Super Mario sets and can function using the same technology. Unfortunately, the Mario pieces are MIA in these expansions, but the box art showcases those pieces as compatible, so fans with both sets can utilize them in tandem. The code reader and accelerometer the Mario, Luigi and Peach figures come equipped with from previous sets can be utilized with the Kong sets seamlessly. The new Donkey Kong wave of LEGO also features notable Kongs, including Funky, Dixie, Diddy, Cranky and, of course, DK himself. The new set information can be found below:

LEGO Donkey Kong Set Information

Donkey Kong‘s Tree House Expansion Set (71424) – This expansion arrives with 555 total pieces, features Donkey and Cranky Kong, and starts at $59.99.

– This expansion arrives with 555 total pieces, features Donkey and Cranky Kong, and starts at $59.99. Diddy Kong‘s Mine Cart Ride Expansion Set (71425) – This expansion comes with a whopping 1157 pieces, features Funky and Diddy Kong, and starts at $109.99.

– This expansion comes with a whopping 1157 pieces, features Funky and Diddy Kong, and starts at $109.99. Dixie Kong‘s Jungle Jam Expansion Set (71421) – This expansion arrives with 174 pieces and includes Dixie Kong as the featured character. This set starts at $26.99.

– This expansion arrives with 174 pieces and includes Dixie Kong as the featured character. This set starts at $26.99. Rambi the Rhino Expansion Set (71420) – The smallest expansion of the bunch comes in at 106 pieces and features a treasured mount from the Donkey Kong Country series of games, Rambi. This set starts at $10.99. (Note – the 71360, 71387 or 71403 Starter Course is required for interactive play for ALL above mentioned sets).

All of the LEGO Donkey Kong sets are available now for preorder on the official LEGO website.