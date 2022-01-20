Razer Announces Hello Kitty Pc Gaming Peripheral Collaboration

Razer has announced it is teaming up with Sanrio to bring a limited-run collection of Hello Kitty licensed PC gaming peripherals to fans of the iconic kitty and their computer setups.

The collection is called Razer x Hello Kitty and Friends collection and features Hello Kitty herself but she isn’t alone, joining her are friends like Badtz-maru, Keroppi and more. For one of the Razer crossover products, the Razer Kraken BT Kitty Bluetooth Headphones features Hello Kitty‘s iconic bow.

Source: Razer

The products in the Hello Kitty x Razer collection are listed below.

Razer DeathAdder Essential + Goliathus Speed Bundle (Mouse & Mat) With the comfort and reliability of the Razer DeathAdder Essential, coupled with the breathtaking speed of the Razer Goliathus Medium, these cute, capable companions will make the perfect clique.

Razer Kraken BT Kitty (Bluetooth Headphones) Say hello to the Razer Kraken BT Kitty – reimagined with a heart of gold! Freshly baked with Razer Chroma™ RGB and a burst of stream-reactive lighting, this headset is the perfect companion for those who speak from the heart.

Razer Iskur X (Gaming Chair) Take on any challenge in top gaming form with Hello Kitty by your side while My Melody, Pompompurin, Kuromi, and an entourage of the sweetest friends cheer you on

Razer Lumbar Cushion Whether it’s baking, reading, gaming or simply napping – the Razer Lumbar Cushion’s cushy memory foam and plush, velvety fabric offers the cutest dose of posture-perfect comfort that will see you through the day with a smile.



Source: Razer

The products in the limited-run collection will go on sale starting today on Razer’s website. For anyone interested and it isn’t officially live, fans can use the “notify me” option on Razer’s website. With Razer’s presence at events like E3, last year and most recently CES 2022, this collaboration overall works for both entities as Hello Kitty is no stranger to the world of video games plus a lot of video game personalities are Hello Kitty fans so they may want to pick up these licensed products.