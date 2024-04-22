LEGO Fortnite Farm Friends v23.30 Patch: Time To Be A Farmer

LEGO Fortnite‘s latest update will allow players to build a farm and recruit animals to players’ villages—including additional animals to recruit.

With summer around the corner, the time is ripe for planting new seeds and herding in new animals. LEGO Fortnite just revealed the new v23.30 patch notes called the “Farm Friends” update. It will bring animal recruitment and major Village improvements, along with increases to the Village recruitment cap to 10 per village, split between Villagers and Animals, the latter of which can now stay around indefinitely. This patch goes live tomorrow, April 23rd.

No file sizes or download times have been shared by Epic Games so far, but based on previous updates, we expect Farm Friends to arrive in LEGO Fortnite at 1 am CT. In other timezones, that would be at 2 am ET/7 am BST/4 pm AEST. The downtime should not last for longer than two hours. While it has always been possible to trap creatures in LEGO Fortnite to build a farm, they would de-spawn over time. However, that has changed now.

In patch v23.30, Animals can now be lured and assigned to an Animal House. Cows, Chickens, and Sheep can be lured back to your village using the new Animal Treats item, where they can then be assigned to an Animal House and named. Also players can also tame a new creature after Pigs were confirmed as a new addition.

Animals are known to take up Villager slots in your Village in LEGO Fortnite, and the village recruitment cap has been increased to 10 per village. Three slots are available to Villagers, three to Animals, and the other four can be filled by villagers or Animals, depending on the players’ choice. Villagers can be assigned to take care of Animals, who need to be kept happy to remain in their Village. This is done by feeding, petting, or dancing with the animals, while each recruitable animal now provides resources over time.

How to Tame Animals in LEGO Fortnite Farm Friends:

Build an Animal House A Friend with Feed is a Friend Indeed Be the Shepherd Assign Animals to Animal Houses and Keep Them Happy!

New Animal variants are also being added in LEGO Fortnite, including different spot patterns and colors for Cows. The update also introduces Bears as an aggressive mob—players do not want these in their base. Apparently, being quiet is the key to not disturbing them and avoiding them wreaking havoc on a players’ Village. Five new Villagers have also been added with this patch: Cadence, Ash, Brooks, Lana Llane, and Guernsey. Each one has a distinct adoration for what they can contribute to a Village.

True Fortnite fans will know the iconic spot in the Battle Royale mode called Anarchy Acres. There will be an Anarchy Acres Bundle players can purchase from the Shop for 800 V-Bucks, and here is what it includes:

Fully Furnished Farm – LEGO Kit with 3 Builds, the Homestead Interiors Decor Bundle, and Rural Hospitality Decor Bundle (This Kit is 600 V-Bucks individually.)

– LEGO Kit with 3 Builds, the Homestead Interiors Decor Bundle, and Rural Hospitality Decor Bundle (This Kit is 600 V-Bucks individually.) Farmer’s Favorites – LEGO Decor Bundle with 9 Decor items (This Bundle is 400 V-Bucks individually.)

Take a gander at the patch notes for major improvements to the Village Square UI and bug fixes. One of the major revamps to the UI is that it can monitor who lives in your Village, the backstories of your Villagers, and the happiness of your animals. You can also view the jobs of Villagers and even ask them to leave.

v29.30 brings a huge assortment of LEGO Styles for your favourite outfits. If you already own these Outfits, the LEGO Styles will automatically be in your Locker: