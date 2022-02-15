Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Anime Film Scheduled for April 2024

Warner Pictures has announced that it is releasing an original animated Lord of the Rings film, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim set to release in 2024, Variety exclusively revealed.

The anime feature, originally announced in June 2021, is being developed by New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Animation. The film will be set roughly two centuries before the events of The Hobbit. The original animated film is set to explore the “life and bloodsoaked times of one of Middle-earth’s most legendary figures; the mighty King of Rohan — Helm Hammerhand” and the creation of Helm’s Deep. The focus of Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim was previously explored in Peter Jackson’s interpretation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.

Source: Warner Bros.

The original anime film is set to be directed by Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex director, Kenji Kamiyama. He will produce the film alongside Blade Runner: Black Lotus producer, Joseph Chou through his anime studio, Sola Entertainment. Philippa Boyens, who played a part in adapting both live-action film trilogies, is executive producing the original anime film. The film’s script is based on a screenplay from Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews. The voice cast hasn’t been announced at this point but Warner Bros. says they will be announcing the whole cast soon.

“The Lord of the Rings films took Tolkien’s masterwork to new cinematic heights and inspired a generation. It’s a gift to be able to revisit Middle-earth with many of the same creative visionaries and the talented Kenji Kamiyama at the helm. This will be an epic portrayal unlike anything audiences have ever seen,”, Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman, Toby Emmerich said in a statement.

Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is set to release on April 12th, 2024, if Lord of the Rings fans need a fix of new content this year, Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power will stream on Prime Video this September.