Magic the Gathering Reveals Warhammer 40,000 Collaboration

Magic the Gathering has revealed its latest Universes Beyond collaboration, this time crossing over with the gargantuan Warhammer 40,000 franchise.

In the latest MTG Weekly video, Wizards of the Coast shared a first look at four Warhammer 40,000-themed commander decks and three Secret Lair drops. Previews for the collaboration will begin on July 26, with the worldwide release happening on August 12. Secret Lair Drops will run from August 12-22.

Each of the four decks represents a different faction from the Warhammer universe, and at the same time each deck will have a standard version and a Collector’s Edition that comes with an exclusive “surge foil.” Here are the four decks featured.

Tyranid Swarm (green-blue-red)

Forces of the Imperium (white-blue-black)

Necron Dynasties (mono-black)

The Ruinous Powers (blue-black-red)

In addition, here are the details on the Secret Lair drops, with more info to come later.

Secret Lair x Warhammer 40,000: Orks

Secret Lair x Warhammer Age of Sigmar

Secret Lair x Blood Bowl

The MTG Weekly video also took a look at some specific cards from the Warhammer collaboration, and we’ll go through each one, along with the details provided in the official post, below.

The first card shown off is Abaddon the Despoiler, who’s the face of “The Ruinous Powers” deck. In Warhammer lore Abbadon and his forces tore the galaxy in two, creating a warp rift known as the Cicatrix Maledictum.

This card is, of course, the iconic battle cry for the Chaos legions of Warhammer 40,000. As the announcement post states “Drawing strength from battle, Khorne’s followers in the 41st Millennium are bloodthirsty zealots who live for war, and this card’s mechanics reflect that flavor. This card costs less to cast as things on the battlefield die, whether those are your forces or an opponent’s.”

The third card shown off falls in the Ultramarines faction, who as fans know are the defenders of humanity and the most powerful warriors of the Imperium. The Vanguard Suppressor also features a new token-related mechanic.

The final card shown off was Fabricate, which apparently won’t be featured in any decks but “you can get your hands on it if you go to your local game store on launch day.” The card features Belisarius Cawl, an incredibly powerful Dominus of the Imperium.