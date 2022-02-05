Wizards of the Coast Reveal Magical Hatsune Miku Collaboration

The colourfully animated pop star, Hatsune Miku, has made a song for Wizards of the Coast in Magic: The Gathering with the return of the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty expansion.

This week (Thursday, February 3, 2022), the virtual pop star Hatsune Miku was revealed to be taking on a whole new adventure as her collaboration with Wizards of the Coast. Earlier this week, a post on the official French Magic: The Gathering (MtG) Twitter account teased the collaboration for Miku to join MtG’s 91st “Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty” card expansion. The Vocaloid star is already best known for their work on music tours, starring in games and making special appearances in other games. Unfortunately, fans will not directly see Miku in the card pack, but will be able to hear their new song, “Connected.”

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty will be based on its previous expansion iterations which featured the world of Kamigawa—basically, it is a Japanese-inspired version of MtG with a cybernetic twist. Kamigawa was originally featured as the card game’s 33rd, 34th and 35th expansions. Now, this new expansion will take place 1,200 years in the future and blends elements of ninjas and samurai with a cyberpunk aesthetic. It sounds very Cyberpunk 2077-like.

Miku sings "Connect" by Mwk for the upcoming release of "Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty", a card expansion set from popular TCG "Magic: The Gathering." Although Miku is not actually featured in the game, she seems at home in the futuristic world of "Kamigawa"! https://t.co/PjWVGCl4Qf pic.twitter.com/7nCqos5NWP — Hatsune Miku (@cfm_miku_en) February 3, 2022

After the teaser throughout the middle of the week, all of the team-up details were unveiled. The artist, Mkw, and the animated pop star, Miku, delivered a promotional single and music video to showcase the Kamigawa-themed world in MtG. It shows off how the world’s cybernetic technology works alongside the “kami” spirits. If you are looking for a new banger song to get you hyped, Connected will do just that.

This is not the first time a celebrity has teamed up with MtG and Wizards of the Coast. The musical artist, Post Malone, announced last year they were going to do big things with the card game. However, his collaboration has been more directly involved with the card game. But, maybe in the future (the cybernetic future!) there will be Hatsune Miku MtG cards.

The Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty expansion is expected to arrive in the Wizards of the Coast/MtG store digitally on February 10, then globally on Friday, February 18. Fans who are interested in this expansion can already take a sneak peek at some cards. Definitely take a look as they visually stunning! Below is the music video that stars Miku performing Connected with the vibrant visuals from Mkw: