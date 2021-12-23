Daybreak Games Will Publish Magic The Gathering Online in 2022

MMO game developer and publisher, Daybreak Games has announced it has reached a long-term license agreement with Magic The Gathering publisher, Wizards of the Coast.

No specific terms of the deal were disclosed, but Daybreak Games is set to develop, provide live service and publish Magic The Gathering Online, the online version of the famed tabletop game.

“We are very excited to partner with Wizards of the Coast on yet another venture and add Magic The Gathering Online among our portfolio of iconic online multiplayer games,” Daybreak Games CEO, Ji Ham said in a press release announcing the deal.

“We are looking forward to not only continuing the live service but also to further invest and improve upon Magic The Gathering Online experience as the most authentic representation of the iconic tabletop game online for years to come.”

Daybreak is best known for the development of hits in the online space like Everquest, Everquest 2, PlanetSide 2 and DC Universe Online. Under the Magic The Gathering Online, Daybreak Games will publish the online version of the game in 2022 which is the year that marks the 20th anniversary of the game’s original release in June 2002.

Source: Magic: The Gathering Online

“Magic The Gathering Online was our first venture into the digital game world,” Wizards of the Coast president, Chris Cocks said in a press release.

“We are confident Daybreak Games will continue to build on what we started, spreading Magic online and bringing fans and players across the globe closer together.”

The publishing deal will reportedly take months to complete. After the publisher transition to Daybreak Games is done, players will hear more about the future updates of the game, according to a post on the game’s official website. The current Magic The Gathering Online development team will continue to run the game while forming its own studio under Daybreak Games.