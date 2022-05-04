Maria “Chica” Lopez is Heading to Fortnite as the Newest Addition to the Icon Series

Fellow Canadian and popular Twitch streamer with two million followers, Maria “Chica” Lopez isn’t just playing Fortnite, she’s now in it as part of the game’s Icon Series, as announced in a blog post.

Chica, as the newest member of the Icon Series, joins athletes like LeBron James and Neymar Jr. plus pop star Ariana Grande, fellow streamer Kathleen “Loserfruit” Belsten, and many more other celebrities and content creators that have been added to the Fortnite series in the past. Chica will be added to the item shop on May 7th and players who end up picking up the streamer’s cosmetic set will receive the Chica Outfit, Star back bling, Aida’s Edge Pickaxe, Alternate style Royale Streak for all three items and a Pollo Dance emote.

“I take a lot of pride in being not only a content creator but also in my identity as a Puerto Rican woman in the LGBTQIA+ community. I wanted my set in Fortnite to be true to who I am. I’ve been able to build such an awesome community within the Fortnite family, and I can’t wait to share my Set with everyone. I’m thrilled to be the first Latina to join the Icon Series,” Chica said in a statement.

The Chica Outfit will come with five different styles, including the default Style, Prismatic Streak Style, Royale Streak Style, Shades Style, and Hunter Mask Style. Fortnite players can unlock Chica’s Outfit and Star Back Bling a little earlier before it hits the item shop by competing in the Chica Cup on May 5th. Players who enter will compete in up to ten matches within your region’s three-hour time window. Anyone who earns at least eight points in the cup, which is 14th place and higher, will earn a bonus Chica Was Here Spray.

That’s not the only thing to dive into this week as Fortnite revealed that Star Wars has returned to Fortnite yesterday and will be around until May 17th as a part of Chapter 3 Season 2. Fortnite players can get back to using four unique lightsabers, new blaster, and play as nine returning Star Wars costumes in the battle royale game this month.