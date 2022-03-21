Fortnite and Epic Games Raise $36 Million for Ukraine Relief Fund As Chapter 3 Season 2 Begins

Epic’s Fortnite will be using all real-money purchases to go towards the Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Fund for a limited time as the new season kicks off.

Many Twitch streamers and other game and media companies have shown their support for those affected by the war in Ukraine. Epic Games announced on Sunday, March 20, 2022, they would be using all real-money purchases and funds from Fortnite to go towards humanitarian relief for the people involved in the Ukrainian war. This fundraising event will take place from March 20, 2022, to April 3, 2022. As of today, $36 million USD has already been raised, all in the last 24 hours.

The humanitarian relief organization consists of Direct Relief, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP) and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR). Epic Games said there would be more organizations added to this list “later in the coming weeks.” These organizations help provide those affected by the war in Ukraine with emergency aid, health support, food and clean water, essential supplies, legal aid and shelter.

Fortnite players can help with this charity fund as purchases of V-Buck packs, Fortnite Crew, gifted Battle Passes, and cosmetic packs such as the Voidlander Pack, made with real money, would go towards the fund as long as they are made during the limited time stated above. Additional to the proceeds from Fortnite, Microsoft will also be contributing their net proceeds from all sales of Fortnite content on Microsoft Store during the duration of this fundraiser.

This limited charity event also marked the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2: Resistance. There are many changes and additional content that was meant to change the game in big ways. The biggest change was the removal of building, along with increased movement speed and sprint speed. On top of the movement changes, players can now mantle onto high ledges. The new Overshield was also added, which takes damage from the regular shields and can recharge over time.

Fortnite

The Battle Pass contains the Sorcerer Supreme himself from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Doctor Strange and the villain Prowler! Other characters in the Battle Pass include Tsuki 2.0, Gunnar, The Imagined, Kiara K.O., The Origin and Erisa. The new Battle Pass also allows players to equip the customizable Omni Sword Pickaxe with Omni Sword Quests. This is a Battle Pass all Fortnite players would not want to miss.

While all the new additions and cool aesthetics this season are fabulous, it is also good to note again that all real-money purchases like the purchase of a Battle Pass would go towards the humanitarian relief fund for those affected by the war in Ukraine. For anyone looking to find out more about Epic Games and more detailed Fortnite notes can visit the Epic Games page.