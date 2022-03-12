What to Catch Up on in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Before it Ends

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has had us flipped upside down, but the season is coming to a close on March 19th according to the game’s Battle Pass menu. Season 1 began way back in December, giving players over three months to complete the Battle Pass and any missions left over. While hardcore fans can’t wait for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 to start, there are still many players who have plenty to catch up on.

If this is you—I know it’s me—I’ve put together a little to-do list for the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Sightseeing, missions, and neat experiences make up the list, so many things to check out, because you never know what will be gone when Season 2 begins—likely on March 20.

Here is what you should do before the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1:

Sightseeing:

This season brought with it a ton of new items, characters, creatures and locations. But the beauty of Fortnite is you never know what will stay from season to season, and what will be gone forever once Chapter 3 Season 2 hits.

If you head west of Greasy Grove and head into the water, you’ll be able to spot the giant Mecha Team Leader’s arm that is laid to rest. It’s been out there since at least December, but if you haven’t checked it out yet, go give it a high-five—underwater.

The Daily Bugle is on the NorthEast of your map. It was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, but will likely be gone as we head into Season 2 and Fortnite brings in their next Battle Pass. With that likely goes our favourite Spider-Man mythic, the Web-Shooters. Make sure to snatch some up for some Spidey gliding before they’re gone!

Some other fun things to check out include the giant Foundation statue located just east of Sanctuary on the Fortnite map. I’m sure there will be some destruction in the area, so we might have to say goodbye to The Rock. We don’t know the fate of our travel-boosting tornados either, so make sure to catch some wind while you can. If you haven’t officially fought a chicken yet, they’re angry right now, and we don’t know what we will find the animals doing next season, so make sure to be a chicken chaser while you can.

Our last “have to see it before it’s gone” is the beloved Klombos. We don’t know if they’re staying or going, but you better play it safe and go say hello. Feed them some snacks, climb on their back, catch some loot and go for a glide, just in case we lose Klombo’s in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. If you haven’t seen it yet, give him a quick shot to see an angry Klombo too! I know, we love them too much to hurt them, but angry Klombo’s are pretty badass too.

Complete Your Quests:

Yes, the end of the Fortnite Battle Pass is always a grind. Maybe you got to level 100 weeks ago, but there is still so much to do. Keep playing, grinding XP, and make sure to finish your quests! Right now it is Avian Ambush week, so go check out those chickens for some bonus XP. Have you unlocked everything for The Foundation? What about Shanta (she was a while back, catch up!)? Make sure to complete each section for bonus skins, rewards and XP!

Keep on grinding those missions to collect Stars to finish up all of your bonus styles for the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass skins. Don’t forget to open all the chests you find to collect Feathers. You’ll need plenty to unlock Haven’s Masks, plus you need to complete a few tasks to unlock them.

Complete Your Collections:

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map is rich with characters. Head into your menu to see who you’ve visited or completed. Characters can have more than one location, so if it doesn’t have a “complete” label on it, you haven’t found them all yet!

The second collection screen is for Fortnite’s fish. There are 28 in total, so if you love a good leisurely float on the lake, make sure to get out there and get fishing! You can save up to three scores for each fish, and there is plenty to collect, so get started before it’s too late!

Spend that Gold:

We know from season’s past that you don’t get to take your gold with you when the season dies. If you’ve been hoarding 5000 gold like me, it’s time to be a baller and start spending! Buy ammo, weapons and healing at vending machines, or visit different characters on the map to buy what they’re selling, or perhaps even hire them. No reason to hold on to it, so go wild!

If all is said and done, either keep on playing to keep your skills sharp or improve your building, or take the week off and prevent that Fortnite burnout. If speculation is correct, March 19th will be Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1’s big event, which means we will hopefully see the launch of Chapter 3 Season 2 on Sunday, March 20th. Speculation for the next season is running high, with everything from tanks to more vehicle mods on the list. So check out everything on this and get ready for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 coming soon!