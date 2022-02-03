Fortnite Announces How to Unlock The Foundation, Plus New Content Drops

Fortnite’s third chapter has proven to be an exciting one, with collaborations with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Marshmello. Additionally, this week Epic announced how to unlock the Foundation.

Starting with a whole new island, new and improved weapons, the return of Tilted Towers, and not only Spider-Man, but Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson himself showing up as The Foundation. Things are only getting more interesting, as new weapons, collaborations, and quests have been released!

The official Fortnite website announced how to unlock The Foundation, along with a plethora of new content now available to unlock. The first page of his quests, features some pretty easy stuff like, “Visit Mighty Monument, A Seven Outpost, and Sanctuary,” which unlocks The Foundation outfit; “Deal 100 Damage to Opponents,” which unlocks The Foundation’s Plasma Spike Pickaxe and more.

However, if players want to run around the Island as an unmasked, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, then they’ll need to eliminate the new IO Officer “Gunnar,” which unlocks the Tactical Visor Toggle Emote and The Foundation Outfit’s Unmasked Style.

How to unlock The Foundation found on Epic’s post:

Page 1 of The Foundation Quests — Complete the Page 1 Quests in any order.

VISIT MIGHTY MONUMENT, A SEVEN OUTPOST, AND SANCTUARY

Maintain the perimeter. Unlocks The Foundation Outfit.

Demonstrate the element of surprise. Unlocks the Foundation’s Mantle Back Bling.

Keep your enemies close. Unlocks the Foundation’s Plasma Spike Pickaxe.

Raid the IO armory. Unlocks the Foundation’s Fortune Emoticon.

Always be prepared. Unlocks the True Foundation Spray.

Never be too proud to recruit help. Unlocks the Foundational Wrap.

For completing all of the Quests on Page 1, you’ll unlock Page 2 of The Foundation Quests!

Page 2 of The Foundation Quests — Complete the Page 2 Quests in any order.

ASSIST IN ELIMINATING GUNNAR

Give the new IO officer a warm welcome. Unlocks the Tactical Visor Toggle Emote and The Foundation Outfit’s Unmasked Style.

Make the most of what you have. Unlocks the Combat Elite Foundation visor.

Gain the high ground. Unlocks the Tactical Foundation visor.

Stock up at an Outpost and get ready. Unlocks The Rocket Wing Glider.

In addition to these quests, Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 7 PM ET sees Grammy-nominated R&B duo Silk Sonic—made up of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak—landing in the Item Shop as a new Icon Series. Players can compete in the Silk Sonic Cup, taking place on Monday, February 7, for a chance to unlock the Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak outfits early! Along with the outfits, there will be exclusive back-bling, pickaxes, emotes and sprays to go along with them.

But the new Fortnite outfits aren’t the only part of the Series—a new radio station “Icon Radio!” will be featured while driving, that will have music from Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars, and Anderson .Paak; and will feature the one and only Bootsy Collins as its host!

This comes in addition to the release of new Fortnite Marshmello skins: Marsha and MARSHINOBI—which were added on February 1st, 2022, plus a new Mythic version of the Stinger SMG, which can be found at a new POI: Covert Cavern, found deep inside the mountains north of Camp Cuddle.

But it’s not only a new Stinger SGM that has been included—the highly sought-after Heavy Shotgun returns to Chapter 3 with a revamped design: now single slug, with longer-range, and requiring more accuracy.

After a few hit-or-miss chapters in the newest Fortnite season, Chapter 3 is really shaping up to be more interesting, fun, and dangerous than before!