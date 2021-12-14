Fortnite Chapter 3 Confirms Winterfest 2021 Kicks Off Later This Week

Epic Games has confirmed that this year’s Fortnite Winterfest will kick off in Fortnite Chapter 3 later this week.

They add that the upcoming Christmas-themed event will feature special challenges and 14 days of in-game gifts. Fortnite Winterfest events from previous years have also featured unlockable cosmetics which dropped in the game on each Wintererfest day, so there is a chance that they could show up at this year’s event.

“What’s new in Fortnite Battle Royale v19.01? In only a matter of days, this year’s Winterfest event will begin!” Epic Games said in a patch notes update.

“Stay tuned for more details when the event begins, but in the meantime, start unlocking this Season’s Super Level Styles if you’ve already levelled up high enough. Also, read up on v19.01’s balance changes and bug fixes.”

Other new sources have revealed that Fortnite Winterfest 2021 is scheduled to happen on December 16th. No set time has been revealed. The event is reportedly running for a couple of weeks until January 6th. As far as rewards, unconfirmed reports have revealed Fortnite players will be able to unlock a Winterfest Banner, Foundation Contrail, Holiday Sweat Wrap, a new loading screen and a special Music Pack.

Bonus styles for Chapter 3 Season 1 outfits have been available to players that have progressed past Level 100, and more bonus styles have been added in the most recent update. Additionally, any Fortnite Chapter 3 players who progress past Level 140 during this current season will be able to start unlocking features like Photo Negative, Scarlet Blackout, and Gilded Reality Super Level Styles for Shanta, Ronin, Lt. John Llama, Harlowe, and Spider-Man.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 kicked off earlier this month and revealed that The Foundation is ‘shockingly’ The Rock, Spider-Man plus that the swinging is surprisingly good and so much more. This current season will last for a couple of months until March 19th, 2022.