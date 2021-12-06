Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Flipped Is Here! Recap And What'S New

Fortnite is known for its major events like finales, concerts and competitions. Chapter 2 Season 8 ended with a bang—or a flip—and I’ve been immersed in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 since they first let us drop onto the brand-new (ish) island yesterday morning. The Battle Royale game was setting records yesterday, even putting players looking to dive in into a queue, which I haven’t experienced since my days with World of Warcraft. To say this chapter was highly anticipated would be an understatement, but does it live up to the hype?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 THE END Finale

I will keep this short and sweet. The finale event was a great time, as always, with players waiting not-so-patiently for the countdown timer to go off. We saw the Cube Queen open up the sky and wreak havoc on our island. Chaos ensued, with Sloane holding Jones captive. Just in time, our saviour arrives, and we finally got a good look at The Foundation, who we now know is none other than Dwayne Johnson as we previously speculated.

The Rock—I mean, The Foundation (see what they did there?) leads us and Jonesy to safety, but you’re launched far into the water, left to watch the end of the island as you know it. Very Titantic-like if you ask me. Watching the island rise high into the sky before flipping completely was a trip, with everyone in my party pumped about what a whole new map could mean!

You can watch streamer SypherPK’s video of the event below:

What’s new in Fortnite?

The Map

What’s old is new again with Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. We were introduced to the underside of the map, which happened to bring back some old favourites. For players that have been around a while, old locations like Shifty Shafts and Greasy Groves are back, with plenty of new locations:

Chonkers Speedway

Condo Canyon

Greasy Grove

Sanctuary

Creamy Crossroads

Daily Bugle

Sleepy Sound

Logjam Lumberyard

Shifty Shafts

Camp Cuddles

Rocky Reels

The Joneses

Daily Bugle is my new Tilted Towers, I swear every time we land there the game descends into complete and utter chaos. Which, by the way, looks like we will see again soon, with speculation that Tilted Towers is sitting on the map, covered in ice, awaiting a nice spring thaw.

YEP, TILTED TOWERS IS FROZEN AND IT'S COMING BACK!! (drawings by @funniicat) pic.twitter.com/JjYcCQHjbv — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 5, 2021

New Features

This season also brings a new twist to the vaults we have seen in past seasons, requiring two or more players to open them. Head underground to one of the many Vaults with a friend (or NPC/downed enemy if you’re feeling rebellious) to unlock what is inside. Personally, I think the loot leaves something to be desired, but it can be good for a drop right out of the bus. New Battle Pass skin, Shanta, will help you get acquainted with these locations (and the rest of the map), as you’re sent on missions to gather crystals from each location.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 FLIPPED also brings a new movement mechanic, the slide. Click down on your right stick (if on console) and use your character’s momentum to fly down a mountain or across a flat surface. You can travel across rough terrain, but you will slow down. You’ll learn a bit more about this when you need to damage players while sliding for one of your missions.

New Items

Tents: Use these to claim territory you can jump to in a future match, climb in to heal, or stash items for later in the game or another match!

Use these to claim territory you can jump to in a future match, climb in to heal, or stash items for later in the game or another match! Crowns: Based on how you place in a match, you’ll start a new match with a Crown which gives you bonus XP during the match. Defeat someone with a crown and claim it as your own to gain the bonus for yourself.

Based on how you place in a match, you’ll start a new match with a Crown which gives you bonus XP during the match. Defeat someone with a crown and claim it as your own to gain the bonus for yourself. Here is where you need to place to gain a crown: Solo: Top four. Duos: Top two. Trios: Winning Team. Squads: Winning Team.

Med-Mist: A quick healing spray to the face that heals green health for 5 points at a time. It heals nearby allies, and can be used on the run. It stacks for 150 hp.

A quick healing spray to the face that heals green health for 5 points at a time. It heals nearby allies, and can be used on the run. It stacks for 150 hp. Guzzle Juice: A heal-over-time beverage that will return you to full health. You can stack two of these.

New Weapons

The FLIPPED season brought a slew of new weapons, playing off of some of our favourites from the past. My teammates were glad to have a proper sniper back with the Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper, and though I don’t notice a huge difference, I’m thrilled to still have a pistol at my disposal with the Sidearm Pistol. My favourite by far is the MK-7 Assault Rifle, it shreds. The two new shotguns resemble the Pump and Tactical from past seasons, but we noticed a huge delay in reloads, so be prepared to switch to another weapon when you run out of ammo mid-battle.

Here are the weapons from Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 FLIPPED:

MK-7 Assault Rifle

Ranger Assault Rifle

Striker Pump Shotgun

Auto Shotgun

Sidearm Pistol

Stinger SMG

Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass

This season brings us a few coveted skins, The Foundation being the most lore-heavy in the Fortnite universe. He has been rumoured for ages, and finally, Chapter 3 Season 1 will give us the chance to wear the skin. Spider-Man is probably bringing the most buzz (with multiple edit styles), joining other MCU skins in Fortnite like Daredevil, Thor, Black Widow, and my personal favourite, Domino, among many others. I wouldn’t be surprised if this season alone brings a ton of new players for Spidey alone.

There are plenty more skins like Shanta, Ronin and LT. John Llama, plus back blings, emotes and more. Make sure to head over to Epic Games to read more about it and pick up your Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 FLIPPED.