New Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Has Fans Pumped

A new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home was teased earlier this week, and it has finally dropped in all of its glory.

The trailer that all Marvel fans have been clamouring for has finally been released, and wow did it show a lot.

Every Spider-Man villain that has perished in all the film universes appears in one way or another during the entirety of the trailer, and here it is, the latest exciting trailer from the new Spider-Man: No Way Home movie:

The trailer begins with our latest hero, helmed by Tom Holland, seeming very upset. The entirety of the trailer leaves the viewer on the absolute edge of their seat, and although Spider-Man 3 was publicly shamed for simply ‘cramming too much’ into the film, this one seems to have even more, but put together in a masterful way.

The jam-packed trailer features beloved villains played by their original actors, Dr. Otto Octavius played by Alfred Molina, Electro played by Jamie Foxx, and probably the most overwhelming appearance being the Green Goblin played by Willem Dafoe haunts the trailer with his cynical voice. Sandman makes an appearance, and even The Lizard shows up.

This trailer, if written into a comic book, would have serious ‘Sinister Six’ vibes, except with no sight of Mysterio, the Vulture, or Kraven the Hunter and is truly a throwback to not only comic fans of Spider-Man, but fans of the entire film series so far. There are tense moments from beginning to the end, with some comedy tossed in there AND IT WORKS.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange comes back in full force, and elects to tell Peter that all the ‘ghosts’ “die fighting Spider-Man, it’s their fate.” The atmosphere and tension from the trailer leaves fans with much to be desired, however, as there are no sightings of the original Tobey Maguire helmed Spider-Man trilogy, or the Andrew Garfield helmed Amazing Spider-Man films. Dr. Octopus is seen saying “you’re not Peter Parker,” so perhaps there is hope yet.

The exciting film Spider-Man: No Way From Home premieres on December 17, but it can’t come soon enough.

Fans looking to follow the news of this film can follow their Twitter to stay in on the action.