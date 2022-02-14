Fortnite Stoneheart Trials Add Big Incentive Bonuses For Placing Top 10

The StoneHeart Trials is kicking off in Fortnite, and on top of the earnings that can be made for making the top 10, players can also earn a reward for voting on a fan-made map.

Fan-made creations are all the rage for online gaming, especially with the popularity of platforms like Roblox, and it seems Fortnite is seeking to add loot for players that give their opinion on their favourite of six fan-made creations during their StoneHeart Trials event. While Epic Games is at it, they’re giving away some fresh Valentine’s Day character swag for players who make the top ten in Battle Royale.

For every two top ten placements a player achieves, they will receive one badge of progress during the event, with the badges earning the player cosmetic items. Earning one badge unlocks the ‘Doomed Affair Spray,’ six badges unlock the ‘Hearty Wrap,’ and the last reward is with earning 11 badges a user can unlock the ‘Thorns of Passion Pickaxe.’

The earnings also double as badges of honour, as achieving that many top ten placements is a feat of its own. The true draw of this event is the creators of Fortnite and the maps they have brought to the StoneHeart Trials. By voting for your favourite map out of six during the trials period, a player can snag the ‘Grim Devotion Emoticon.’ The maps that have the highest vote count will be ultimately played during the climax of the event, the StoneHeart Night Tournament.

List of Fortnite Creators Participating in The StoneHeart Night Tournament

Nanass

Joelavanille

Xylia

MelFishy

Maevys

Pirastack

Blackbird

Zetfar

Blondiepeach

Unchained

The StoneHeart Night Tournament features the fan-favourite French content creators listed above duking it out on the top three highest-voted maps of the event. To get started in this exciting event, players can migrate to the Stoneheart Trials website, and swing over to the challenges page. The official rules give more information on the event, and the Trials will take place from February 14 at 4 AM ET to February 20 at 11:59 PM ET.

The StoneHeart Night Tournament will take place on February 20 beginning at 2 PM ET, and can be tuned in to on any of the participating creator’s streams during the event.