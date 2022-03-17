Doctor Who is Crossing Over into Fortnite

Doctor Who‘s Twitter account officially confirmed that it’s crossing over into Fortnite but is not an official collaboration, so no doctor skins, but it is all about the Tardis and exploring it plus visiting five locations thanks to the time machine spacecraft.

The wording of the Doctor Who news is that this is not an official collaboration but is an experience developed through Fortnite‘s creative mode. BBC Studios says in a post that “this is not sponsored, endorsed or administered by Epic Games Inc” but at the same time, it’s very much not a fan project as it has the franchise’s blessing. It sounds like for now diehard fans won’t be able to play as their favourite doctors but will at least explore the Tardis itself and go on a couple of Doctor Who adventures inside the popular battle royale in an unofficial capacity.

Drop into the universe of Doctor Who and take on exciting new challenges in Fortnite Creative! 🔨

Download Fortnite and enter Island Code 3610-1396-4646 to play.

Find out more here ➡️ https://t.co/L3uxECMG2g #DoctorWhoFortnite pic.twitter.com/9VOJRBtB09 — Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks (@bbcdoctorwho) March 17, 2022

To get access to the Doctor Who island, players need to launch the game on their platform of choice and input the island code ‘3610-1396-4646’. Afterwards, players are transported to the Tardis Landing Site where the time machine has crash-landed into Fortnite‘s world thanks to the Reality Virus. The adventure kicks off with players trying to repair the Tardis by finding the parts to fix the Tardis’ Dynamorphic generators. The first quest is to find Dynamorphic Generator Crystals from around the hub island with players being awarded special rewards and surprises that “will keep players on their toes along the way.”

The Tardis will teleport players to five unique islands where they will face famous friends and enemies of the Doctor including the Cybermen, Daleks, Weeping Angels, K-9 and the Tardis. All the Fortnite locations are from the show including the Kerblam Warehouse from Season 11. Players will also be able to visit the Doctor Who museum where they will be able to check out the different outfits of the Doctor and the dastardly foes fans have witnessed throughout the history of the franchise, which is coming up on its 60 year anniversary next year.

Fortnite‘s unofficial Doctor Who Island collaboration is available for players to discover and explore starting today. As for the battle royale game, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is set to wrap up this weekend with earthquakes covering the island teasing that map change is incoming in the unannounced Season 2.