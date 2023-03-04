Move Over Mario Day, Nintendo Says It’s Mario Month For A Big March 2023

As the gaming universe closes in on March 10th, which is considered Mario Day (MAR10 Day!), Nintendo has unleashed some of its plans for a whole Mario month.

It’s time to break out the red cap and possibly a stick-on mustache for the next month because MAR10 day has now turned into Mario month. With a month-long stretch of Mario-related activities to celebrate the plumber in red, Mario Day will extend far past Mar 10 in order to continue the celebration for a month of Nintendo’s beloved son.

Nintendo of America’s Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing and Communications, Devnon Pritchard, said “With a wide variety of activities all month long, we want all of Mario’s fans to know that every day can be a Mario Day,” with “We hope fans of all ages will find their own special way to experience Mario this month and create long-lasting memories that will put smiles on their faces – whether it’s helping Mario save the day or visiting him in the real-life Mushroom Kingdom at Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Hollywood,” on the upcoming Mario Day-turned month.

MAR10 Day Month Long Celebration Events for March 2023:

Mario Day provides an experience for every type of gamer that appreciates the red-cladded do-gooder, and with the offerings listed above, there’s no better time to dive into Mario Madness. Fans can also slide over to Nintendo’s website for more information surrounding the celebration.