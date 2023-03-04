Move Over Mario Day, Nintendo Says It’s Mario Month For A Big March 2023

As the gaming universe closes in on March 10th, which is considered Mario Day (MAR10 Day!), Nintendo has unleashed some of its plans for a whole Mario month.
It’s time to break out the red cap and possibly a stick-on mustache for the next month because MAR10 day has now turned into Mario month. With a month-long stretch of Mario-related activities to celebrate the plumber in red, Mario Day will extend far past Mar 10 in order to continue the celebration for a month of Nintendo’s beloved son.
Nintendo of America’s Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing and Communications, Devnon Pritchard, said “With a wide variety of activities all month long, we want all of Mario’s fans to know that every day can be a Mario Day,” with “We hope fans of all ages will find their own special way to experience Mario this month and create long-lasting memories that will put smiles on their faces – whether it’s helping Mario save the day or visiting him in the real-life Mushroom Kingdom at Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Hollywood,” on the upcoming Mario Day-turned month.
MAR10 Day Month Long Celebration Events for March 2023:
– Nintendo, Mario Day
- Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One Bundle: Make every day a MAR10 Day with a Nintendo Switch system with Red Joy-Con controllers, your choice of a free Mario full game download (a $79.99 CAD value*) and stickers from the upcoming Super Mario Bros Movie. Anyone that purchases the bundle can select one of the following games: Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. The bundle is available starting on March 10 at a suggested retail price of $399.99 CAD at the My Nintendo Store and select retailers.
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 4: The next eight courses that are part of Wave 4 of the Booster Course Pass DLC** are coming to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game on March 9. The newly added Fruit Cup and Boomerang Cups are composed of Tour Amsterdam Drift, GBA Riverside Park, Wii DK Summit, Yoshi’s Island (which is making its Mario Kart debut!), Tour Bangkok Rush, DS Mario Circuit, GCN Waluigi Stadium and Tour Singapore Speedway. A new playable character, Birdo, will also be added to the game in this wave of the DLC.
- Save on Select Mario Games!: Celebrate the hero of the Mushroom Kingdom with two waves of savings on select Nintendo Switch games. The first half of the sale starts on March 10 (MAR10 Day!) at 12 a.m. PT and lasts until March 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT. It features deals on digital games and DLC featuring Mario and friends, including Mario Party Superstars, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Yoshi’s Crafted World and Luigi’s Mansion 3. The second wave of the sale runs from March 24 at 12 a.m. PT until April 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT. This sale includes savings on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Maker 2 and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.
- Mario & Friends Retail Sale: Starting March 9, fans will also be able to head to select retailers to save up to $25*** on select games featuring Mario and friends, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Maker 2, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Mario Party Superstars and many more. Additionally, fans can save $40 on the high-octane Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit!
- Play Nintendo Fun: Kids can also join in on the Mario fun, today and every day, with activities and videos at Play Nintendo. Visit the Play Nintendo website and Play Nintendo YouTube channel for DIY crafts, quizzes, gameplay and more featuring Mario and friends!
Mario Day provides an experience for every type of gamer that appreciates the red-cladded do-gooder, and with the offerings listed above, there’s no better time to dive into Mario Madness. Fans can also slide over to Nintendo’s website for more information surrounding the celebration.