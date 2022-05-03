Meta Reportedly Aiming to Release Four New VR Headsets by 2024

Meta is apparently going into high gear with the upcoming releases for its VR headset line. There are four VR headsets reportedly in the works to be released by 2024, according to an internal map as reported by The Information.

Two of these Meta headsets are the successors to the Quest 2 at different tiers. The higher budget headset will release in 2023 while the budget headset will release the following year. When the gaming focused VR headsets are released, they will drop the Oculus name the headsets were previously known for and will be assumedly known as the Meta Quest 3.

The other headsets are more work-focused. one of them is Project Cambria which was supposed to release last year but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The device would lend itself as an augmented and virtual reality headset. This is done thanks to the device’s outward-facing cameras that would basically allow users in real-time to see through the headset thanks to a full-colour pass-through feature.

The VR device will also feature a high-resolution screen that is said to be able to be used for a longer period of time with users experiencing fatigue. To add to that, those long sessions are possible thanks to a large battery pack which could add more weight to the overall headset and if it’s an issue could lead to neck problems for users.

While a possibility, it remains to be seen as the headset isn’t in the hands of everyday users, but Meta employees are hyping it up while referring to Cambria as a “laptop for the face.” Looking at Zuckerberg’s comments from last week, the company founder is a real believer in the device and sees that the work VR headset could eventually replace an entire work laptop setup. After Project Cambria releases, Meta is releasing an updated version of Cambria known as Project Funston in 2024.

“We’re also building in eye tracking and face tracking so that your avatar can make eye contact and facial expressions, which dramatically improves your sense of presence,” Zuckerberg said in last week’s reveal via IGN.