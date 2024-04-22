Meta Changes Strategy by Opening Horizon OS to Third-Party Headsets

In a surprising move, Meta Platforms announced Monday that third-party hardware manufacturers can now utilize Meta Horizon OS, which is currently powering its popular Meta Quest headsets.

This powerful platform, known as Meta Horizon OS, encompasses the essential technologies that drive immersive experiences, such as advanced gesture tracking and high-definition pass-through. The decision to open up Meta Horizon OS to external companies marks a significant step forward in expanding the reach and accessibility of Meta’s mixed reality technology. Industry giants like ASUS, Lenovo, and even Microsoft’s Xbox division are already developing devices based on this platform, suggesting the VR landscape could soon get very interesting.

Meta’s vision for the future of VR is clear: to create a new generation of devices that will bring the metaverse to life. By combining cutting-edge technologies like gesture tracking and high-resolution pass-through, Meta Horizon OS aims to deliver unparalleled immersive experiences that blur the lines between virtual and reality.

The decision to open Meta Horizon OS to third-party manufacturers could be a game changer for the VR industry. By allowing other companies to build devices based on its platform, Meta is effectively expanding the ecosystem and creating more opportunities for innovation.

This could lead to a wider variety of VR headsets and experiences to suit different preferences and budgets. It also means that developers will have more devices to consider when working on a game, making the potential market for these titles much larger than it is today.

Even more exciting is that this move could help accelerate the adoption of VR technology beyond gaming and entertainment. With major players investing in Meta Horizon OS-based devices, we could see more VR applications in fields such as education, training, and even remote collaboration, although, with no clear objective stated by these new players, the true scope is hard to judge.

As the VR industry continues to evolve, Meta’s decision to open its operating system to third-party developers is a bold and strategic move. By fostering a more diverse and accessible ecosystem, Meta is positioning itself at the forefront of the metaverse revolution, but only time will tell if this bet will pay off.