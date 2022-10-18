Report: Microsoft Layoffs Effect Hundreds Of Workers

Reports have said Microsoft has laid off hundreds of employees across many branches of its business.

Business Insider reports have come out suggesting Microsoft has dropped hundreds of employees from across the breadth of the company, from many divisions, including ones that affect Xbox. The reason behind the sudden layoffs appears to be based around the lower forecasted revenue from the company due to the decline in Windows licenses for PCs. Former employees have confirmed their individual layoffs on Twitter.

Welp, who’s got two thumbs and just got laid off from Microsoft this morning?



2022 has been quite a year. pic.twitter.com/JfsbwKvKfV — KC Lemson (@kclemson) October 18, 2022

This move isn’t the first the technology world has seen recently, with Meta also apparently looking at what’s now known as ‘quiet lay-offs’ earlier in the month according to Business Insider as well. What’s notable is both occurrences are reported to have been from ‘sources,’ ‘senior executives,’ and unnamed employees. Mark Zuckerberg mentioned “Our plan is to steadily reduce headcount growth over the next year. Many teams are going to shrink, so we can shift energy to other areas,” according to BI.

Meta and Microsoft are hardly the only tech companies to suffer from layoffs, with the latest Comcast choice of terminating the G4 channel due to revenue not being what was initially expected, with a big round of layoffs happening first, and then the channel meeting its demise for a second time after the brief revival. The last round of layoffs G4 experienced saw 45 employees let go by Comcast.

But with Microsoft, a spokesperson told CNBC “Like all companies, we evaluate our business priorities on a regular basis, and make structural adjustments accordingly,” with “We will continue to invest in our business and hire in key growth areas in the year ahead” regarding the layoff news. With earnings calls coming on October 25, it could speculatively be a way to make the bottom line look better. Also, support has flocked again to Twitter with posts of job offers such as the following Tweet:

If you’re a graphics engineer impacted by these #Microsoft layoffs , I have an opening for an engineer to work on USD at #Apple. Looking for someone senior who’s comfortable in large compiled codebases. https://t.co/lGHs3QUcZQ — Dhruv Govil (@DhruvGovil) October 18, 2022

Although some former employees have confirmed their layoff status, fans won’t know how deep the rabbit hole goes for certain until the earnings call occurs, or until Microsoft issues a formal statement.