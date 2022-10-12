Meta Unvails $1,500 Meta Quest Pro to Deliver More Exciting and Immersive VR Experiences

Mark Zuckerberg announces Meta’s new VR headset, The $1,500 Meta Quest Pro, to work and game in the Metaverse.

Yesterday, October 11th, 2022, Mark Zuckerberg and Meta officially told the world about their new product, The Meta Quest Pro, with High-res sensors, LCD displays, eye tracking and Natural Facial Expressions in VR for your avatar to reflect more of yourself to the Metaverse.

The Meta Team says: “The Meta Quest Pro is the first entry in Meta’s new high-end line of devices.” It looks like this will not be the only one of its kind. Meta also began a partnership with Accenture for the project so businesses can utilize their hardware and software and bring the future of work to their people sooner.

The Quest Pro from Meta Reality Labs is a great example of how thoughtful industrial design can create some really cool and unique features. This headset gives users the ability to control how much light enters by blocking out light with magnetic rubber blinders or a full-face ring. This is an awesome feature for people who want to be fully immersed in their VR experience.

Meta announced that next year, 2023, we will have access to digital VR offices with their new “Quest for Business” bundle for the Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro. In relation to that, the Horizon Workrooms, in which teams can collaborate and connect in a VR setting, has a few new updates coming our way in the near future, a personal office for individual productivity, breakout groups with spatial audio, virtual sticky notes for the whiteboard, a new stylus controller tip for clearer writing and they have hopes that in the future they can launch Magic Room, a Zoom integration and 3D model review.

Architects, engineers, and designers can move beyond flat screens with new features. Meta is taking orders starting Tuesday and said the headset would begin reaching customers on October 25. The company will begin direct sales to businesses later.

The Meta Quest Pro is releasing this month! On October 25, 2022. you can get your hands on one of these for $1,500 ($2,299.99) CAD, including the headset, Meta Quest Touch Pro controllers, stylus tips, partial light blockers, and a charging dock! Although the price is quite far from the Meta Quest 2, the Meta Quest 2 being roughly $609.99, with Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s CEO, and Julie Sweet, Accenture’s CEO, working with Mark Zuckerberg, there’s no doubt this VR headset will be well worth its price.