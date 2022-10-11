News

Meta Quest Announces Exciting New VR Releases Hitting The Platform Soon

Meta Quest 2 Fans Can Experience Their Favorite Media In VR
| October 11, 2022
meta-quest-announces-exciting-new-vr-releases-hitting-the-platform-soon 484148

The Meta Quest 2 will soon be the home to some exciting new games, according to announcements at Meta Connect 2022.

Meta Connect is Meta’s annual event devoted to VR and brings the world of gaming, experiences and tech in full view of the public. The event has been a hotbed of news, from game announcements to new technology, since it first took place. Meta is coming out of the gate swinging, bringing new games to their Meta Quest platform while delivering experiences that players want.

Meta-Quest-Announces-Exciting-New-Vr-Releases-Hitting-The-Platform-Soon 570506

Have you ever wanted to be IronMan? Flying, fighting crime, and exploring, what else could you possibly want? Well, Marvel’s Iron Man VR on the Meta Quest 2, originally released on PSVR, is to launch on November 3, 2022, and it’s probably exactly what you’re dreaming of. That childhood wish of being a superhero just got a little more real. 

YouTube video

POPULATION: ONE Sandbox, a new addition to a much-loved VR shooter game is arriving this December in 2022. the Meta Quest team describes the game as: “A user-generated game creator limited only by your imagination” If creating is something you enjoy, this is definitely exciting news! However, If you don’t create, you can still play through featured or new community games with your friends, which is still incredibly fun.

December is truly an exciting month for fans of virtual reality, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Ch 2 Retribution is set to release on the Meta Quest 2 on December 1, 2022. “You’ll be headed back to walker-infested New Orleans. Your return trip will be more dangerous than ever – fight, sneak, and scavenge your way through a city that’s already been picked over countless times.” says the Quest team.

YouTube video

Coming from the Skydance team, who worked on The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners’ brutal combat scenes, a VR game that they’d been working on secretly finally gained a name, Behemoth, though we know very little of the game as a whole, the Oculus team says:Behemoth is being built from the ground up to showcase everything Skydance Interactive has learned about what it means to fight for your very survival in VR.”

YouTube video

Saving my favourite news for last, Among Us VR is finally available for preorder and has announced its release date for November 10, 2022, and the game has a price tag of $9.99 USD. My hopes for this game are very high, as the original took the internet by storm upon release. I hope the VR version does just the same. 

YouTube video

An immersive reality was exactly what some of these universes needed. Who hasn’t wanted to be entirely hands-on in their favourite games? Many people have wished to see games, films and TV shows in the complete first person. It’s great to see that Meta Quest 2 is the right place to live in those worlds temporarily.

File Under: Meta, VR

Latest Stories

asus-rog-phone-6-batman-edition-review 456390

ASUS ROG Phone 6 Smartphone: Batman Edition Review

With Batman styling and fantastic internals, the ASUS ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition is a gaming powerhouse that makes everything…
rosaline-review 527323

Rosaline (2022) Review

Rosaline brings a classic love story to the screen with a modern twist. Though not a unique idea, the story…
street-fighter-6-closed-network-preview 893957

Street Fighter 6 Closed Network Preview

Street Fighter 6, the latest entry in the long-running series, will have a closed beta test! Check out the details…
a-friend-of-the-family-bringing-a-harrowing-true-story-to-the-screen 18-06-30_649073

A Friend of the Family: Bringing A Harrowing True Story to The Screen

In the run-up to A Friend of the Family, CGMagazine was lucky enough to sit down with Colin Hanks, who…
park-beyond-preview-a-sufficient-sim 296399

Park Beyond Preview: A Sufficient Sim

Bandai Namco's Park Beyond is an amusement park simulator that still needs some work, but looks promising for fans of…