Meta Quest Announces Exciting New VR Releases Hitting The Platform Soon

The Meta Quest 2 will soon be the home to some exciting new games, according to announcements at Meta Connect 2022.

Meta Connect is Meta’s annual event devoted to VR and brings the world of gaming, experiences and tech in full view of the public. The event has been a hotbed of news, from game announcements to new technology, since it first took place. Meta is coming out of the gate swinging, bringing new games to their Meta Quest platform while delivering experiences that players want.

Have you ever wanted to be IronMan? Flying, fighting crime, and exploring, what else could you possibly want? Well, Marvel’s Iron Man VR on the Meta Quest 2, originally released on PSVR, is to launch on November 3, 2022, and it’s probably exactly what you’re dreaming of. That childhood wish of being a superhero just got a little more real.

POPULATION: ONE Sandbox, a new addition to a much-loved VR shooter game is arriving this December in 2022. the Meta Quest team describes the game as: “A user-generated game creator limited only by your imagination” If creating is something you enjoy, this is definitely exciting news! However, If you don’t create, you can still play through featured or new community games with your friends, which is still incredibly fun.

December is truly an exciting month for fans of virtual reality, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Ch 2 Retribution is set to release on the Meta Quest 2 on December 1, 2022. “You’ll be headed back to walker-infested New Orleans. Your return trip will be more dangerous than ever – fight, sneak, and scavenge your way through a city that’s already been picked over countless times.” says the Quest team.

Coming from the Skydance team, who worked on The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners’ brutal combat scenes, a VR game that they’d been working on secretly finally gained a name, Behemoth, though we know very little of the game as a whole, the Oculus team says: “Behemoth is being built from the ground up to showcase everything Skydance Interactive has learned about what it means to fight for your very survival in VR.”

Saving my favourite news for last, Among Us VR is finally available for preorder and has announced its release date for November 10, 2022, and the game has a price tag of $9.99 USD. My hopes for this game are very high, as the original took the internet by storm upon release. I hope the VR version does just the same.

An immersive reality was exactly what some of these universes needed. Who hasn’t wanted to be entirely hands-on in their favourite games? Many people have wished to see games, films and TV shows in the complete first person. It’s great to see that Meta Quest 2 is the right place to live in those worlds temporarily.